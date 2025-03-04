TCL's 60 series phones pack premium features without the high-end price

What you need to know

TCL expanded its 60 series lineup and announced plans to bring AI features to budget phones worldwide.

Instead of pricey AI chips, TCL is using the cloud to bring smart features to all its devices.

First revealed at CES 2025, the lineup includes NXTPAPER and standard displays, rolling out across multiple regions.

At MWC 2025, TCL unveiled its expanded 60 series lineup and shared its plan to bring advanced AI features to budget-friendly phones worldwide.

TCL stands out by making tech more accessible instead of chasing the high-end market. TCL differentiates itself from premium brands by offering phones with flagship-like features at a price point of around $200. That also means bringing AI to its devices requires a fresh, straightforward approach.

Instead of packing pricey AI chips into every phone, TCL is going all-in on the cloud. This lets the company roll out AI features no matter what hardware a user has.

The TCL 60 series made its debut at CES 2025 in January, kicking off with the TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G, a $200 phone set to hit the U.S. market later this year. But that’s just the start. TCL plans to expand the lineup with a mix of NXTPAPER-equipped devices and standard displays, rolling them out across Asia, Europe, and Latin America to cover all the bases.

TCL's NXTPAPER tech mimics the feel of real paper, making screens easier on the eyes. The 2025 lineup debuts NXTPAPER 4.0, which cuts down on glare, filters blue light, and delivers spot-on colors to ease eye strain and make every glance at the screen a little nicer.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: TCL) (Image credit: TCL) (Image credit: TCL) (Image credit: TCL) (Image credit: TCL) (Image credit: TCL)

Leading the pack is the TCL 60 NXTPAPER, featuring TCL’s signature eye-friendly display for around €200, but you’ll only find it in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. Next up, the TCL 60 SE NXTPAPER 5G brings 5G support at a slightly lower €190 and expands availability to Europe.

If you just want 5G without the NXTPAPER perks, the TCL 60 5G lands at €170 and is rolling out in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The TCL 60 SE, also priced at €170, gets an even wider release, hitting the Middle East and Africa too.

For budget-conscious buyers, the TCL 60R 5G is priced at just €120 and widely available. And finally, the most affordable of the bunch, the TCL 605, comes in at €110, launching in the same regions as the 60 SE.