TCL's NXTPAPER phones just got a refresh, and they're killing it this time

What you need to know

TCL just launched the 50 and 50 Pro NXTPAPER smartphones, both designed to ease eye strain with its new display tech.

Both phones include a "NXTPAPER key" that offers two modes: Ink Paper for regular reading and Max Ink for a distraction-free experience, promising over a week of battery life.

Both models feature a 6.8-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, though the Pro version has slightly better specs.

TCL has unveiled the 50 and 50 Pro NXTPAPER smartphones, both of which aim to cut down on eye strain with TCL's new display tech. And despite their different names, they share a lot of the same features.

At IFA 2024, TCL unveiled the 50 NXTPAPER and 50 PRO NXTPAPER. These hybrids pack TCL's anti-glare display and a handy reading mode button, blending smartphone and e-reader features into one device.

The NXTPAPER key has two modes: Ink Paper and Max Ink. Just flip the key to the first position for Ink Paper Mode and push it one notch further for Max Ink Mode. Max Ink is perfect for focused reading, as it turns off notifications but keeps internet, calls, and texts active. TCL says you can expect over a week of battery life in Max Ink mode.

If this feels like déjà vu, it's because TCL rolled out a similar feature on a tablet earlier this year.

Besides the quasi-E Ink mode, both phones come with a 6.8-inch 1080p screen boasting a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The main difference is that the non-Pro model has a few slightly lower specs.

Under the hood, both phones draw their power from MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 processor. The TCL 50 NXTPAPER comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER offers a more spacious 512GB. Additionally, both support expandable storage.

On the back, both phones have a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens. The standard model includes an 8MP selfie camera, while the Pro version steps up with a 32MP front sensor.

The TCL 50 NXTPAPER and 50 Pro NXTPAPER both feature 33W fast charging, NFC, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an audio jack. They run on Android 14 and are guaranteed to receive two OS upgrades and security patches until 2029.

TCL's new NXTPAPER phones seem designed for those who crave a less distracting smartphone experience. However, only time will tell if they truly deliver on this promise.

The TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER will retail in Europe and Latin America for €299, with optional accessories included. Meanwhile, the TCL 50 NXTPAPER will be available in Europe for €229.