This 55-inch 4K TV is how much!? Just take my money now

Getting a new TV is a pretty big purchase, but it doesn't have to be. Cyber Monday is here to save your wallet with some pretty enticing deals on smart TVs of all types and sizes. I'm not really one to spend too much money on a television, which is what makes this Cyber Monday TCL deal pretty appealing.

This already affordable TV normally retails for $449, so imagine my surprise to see it hit the ultra-low price point of $299. You're saving $150 on a TV that should probably cost so much more than it already does, considering the specs and features.

TCL Q5 55-inch QLED 4K TV: $449 $299 at Best Buy This TLC Q Series TV has built-in Google TV for all the apps you could need and smart content recommendations. You also get a clear 4K resolution, HDR, and Bluetooth support for your favorite headphones. You get all that and more for under $300 on Cyber Monday.

So what do you get for $300? You get a 55-inch 4K QLED television with Google TV built-in. If you're not familiar with Google TV, it's probably the smartest your smart TV will ever get. It has plenty of AI, so it's good at recommending content based on the things you like or have already watched. It also has Google Assistant built-in, meaning you can just command your TV to play something, and chances are it'll pop up.

Beyond that, it's got support for multiple HDR formats and Motion Rate 240, which helps smooth out the motion of your content to enhance the 60Hz refresh rate. Sure, it's not native 120Hz, but there are plenty of 60Hz TVs with decent or even great video quality, and based on the reviews, this is one of them.

Heck, this thing is so affordable, it's a shame it's too big to be a sticking stuffer. However, if you're looking for something that might fit a stocking and will give your older TV new life, you can always go for a Chromecast with Google TV dongle, which is also on sale right now for $37 if you go for the 4K version. Meanwhile, the newer Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is even cheaper at just $20 for Cyber Monday.

Chromecast with Google TV: $37 $49 at Amazon No one likes dongle life, but this dongle will give your television new life, thanks to the Google TV OS. It has a voice remote for Google Assistant, smart recommendations using AI, and 4K HDR support. And if you have a PS5, you can even stream your games to the device. This is one of the cheapest ways to "upgrade" your current TV setup.

Chromecast with Google TV (HD): $29 $19 at Amazon If you don't have a 4K TV, don't worry; this dongle supports TVs with 1080p resolutions and even has AV1 support, so you can use less bandwidth to stream content to your TV. This makes it possible to still enjoy HD content over slower connections. If you're looking to save a little while upgrading your 1080p TV, this is the dongle for you.

While you're at it, be sure to check out some other last-minute Cyber Monday deals while there's still time! Who knows how long many of these deals are gonna last?