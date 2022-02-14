HMD Global has quietly unveiled the Nokia G21, a follow-up to the Nokia G20 that it rolled out in April last year (via GSMArena). While it isn't a huge upgrade, the phone does have a refreshed design with a thinner frame.

Nokia G21 is HMD Global's first G series phone to come equipped with a high refresh rate screen. Its 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel has the same 90Hz refresh rate as some of the best budget Android phones, with an adaptive mode that can lower it down to 60Hz for longer battery life.

The Nokia G21 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T606 chipset, which is a significant upgrade over the Helio G35 inside the G20. The chipset features two Arm Cortex-A75 cores and six A55 cores. It has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.