- Nokia X20 is HMD Global's first phone to receive the stable Android 12 update.
- The update will be rolling out to users in stages.
- Along with all the new Android 12 features, the update includes the November 2021 security patch.
Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global has finally kicked off Android 12 rollout for its best Android phones. The company's first phone to get the Android 12 update is the Nokia X20.
According to a post on Nokia's community forums, the update will roll out to users in stages (via Nokiapoweruser).
Nokia X20 users in the following countries are expected to receive the stable update by December 17:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia (Tele2, Vipnet)
- Denmark
- Egypt
- Estonia
- Finland
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Hungary (Telenor HU)
- Iceland
- Iran
- Iraq
- Jordan
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Netherlands (Tele2 NL, VF, T-Mobile)
- Norway
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia (O2 - SK)
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
The update carries the build number V2.350 and weighs in at 2.18GB in size. As you'd expect, the update brings several new features — including a new privacy dashboard, universal search, one-handed mode, microphone and camera indicators, approximate location, a revamped UI design, and more. In addition to new features and other improvements, the update also brings the November 2021 Android security patch to the mid-ranger.
The Nokia X20 was launched in April this year with Android 11 out of the box. Similar to Samsung and OnePlus flagships, the X20 is guaranteed to receive three years of OS updates.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
