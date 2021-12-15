Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global has finally kicked off Android 12 rollout for its best Android phones. The company's first phone to get the Android 12 update is the Nokia X20.

According to a post on Nokia's community forums, the update will roll out to users in stages (via Nokiapoweruser).

Nokia X20 users in the following countries are expected to receive the stable update by December 17:

Austria

Belgium

Croatia (Tele2, Vipnet)

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

Germany

Hong Kong

Hungary (Telenor HU)

Iceland

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Netherlands (Tele2 NL, VF, T-Mobile)

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia (O2 - SK)

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

The update carries the build number V2.350 and weighs in at 2.18GB in size. As you'd expect, the update brings several new features — including a new privacy dashboard, universal search, one-handed mode, microphone and camera indicators, approximate location, a revamped UI design, and more. In addition to new features and other improvements, the update also brings the November 2021 Android security patch to the mid-ranger.

The Nokia X20 was launched in April this year with Android 11 out of the box. Similar to Samsung and OnePlus flagships, the X20 is guaranteed to receive three years of OS updates.