What you need to know
- HMD Global has announced three new Android 11 (Go edition) devices.
- The new Nokia C21 Plus is the brand's first C series phone to feature a metal chassis and an IP52 rating.
- The phone will go on sale in select markets "soon."
Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global has taken the wraps off three new C-series phones at its MWC 2022 event. The company's latest entry-level lineup includes the C21, C21 Plus, and C2 2nd edition.
The Nokia C21 Plus is the company's most premium Android Go device yet, featuring a metal chassis and a large 6.5-inch HD+ display protected by "toughened cover glass." It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 5MP selfie camera on the front with face unlock support. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge.
In some regions, however, the HMD Global's answer to the best Android Go phones will ship with a larger 5,050mAh battery. Both variants support only 10W charging speeds. Other notable specs include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 water resistance, Bluetooth 4.2, and FM radio.
HMD Global's Nokia C21 sports a 6.5-inch display with the same HD+ resolution as the Plus model. It also features the exact same chipset, but only comes with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back with an 8MP main sensor. The vanilla C21 also packs a much smaller 3,000mAh battery and only support 5W charging.
The Nokia C2 2nd edition is a follow-up to the Nokia C2 that HMD Global launched in Q1 2020. Like the new C21 series phones, the C2 2nd edition has a metal chassis that makes it more durable than its predecessor. The rest of its specs sheet, however, isn't very impressive.
The phone has a 5.7-inch screen with 480 x 960 pixels resolution. It features a single 5MP camera on the back and a 2MP selfie camera on the front. Keeping the lights on is a 2,400mAh battery with 5W charging. Under the hood, it has an unnamed quad-core chipset clocked at 1.5GHz.
The chipset is paired with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. All three phones run Android 11 (Go edition) and are promised to receive two years of quarterly security patches. Unfortunately, no info on pricing or availability has been revealed yet.
