Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global has taken the wraps off three new C-series phones at its MWC 2022 event. The company's latest entry-level lineup includes the C21, C21 Plus, and C2 2nd edition.

The Nokia C21 Plus is the company's most premium Android Go device yet, featuring a metal chassis and a large 6.5-inch HD+ display protected by "toughened cover glass." It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 5MP selfie camera on the front with face unlock support. Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge.

In some regions, however, the HMD Global's answer to the best Android Go phones will ship with a larger 5,050mAh battery. Both variants support only 10W charging speeds. Other notable specs include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP52 water resistance, Bluetooth 4.2, and FM radio.

HMD Global's Nokia C21 sports a 6.5-inch display with the same HD+ resolution as the Plus model. It also features the exact same chipset, but only comes with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone has a dual-camera setup on the back with an 8MP main sensor. The vanilla C21 also packs a much smaller 3,000mAh battery and only support 5W charging.