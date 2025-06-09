Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Summer is upon us, which means millions of us are off on holiday. You've probably spent a lot of time and effort planning your vacation, but as you plan your travels, be mindful of the furry friends you'll be leaving behind.

I hate leaving my cat at home when vacationing, but it's not usually an option to bring him along for the ride. It would cost too much money and cause him a lot of discomfort, which is why I leave him behind with a heavy heart each time.

Thanks to a few clever devices, this anxiety of leaving my feline baby behind has lessened significantly. While I still need to ask a friend to take care of him or hire a pet sitter, this collective of smart pet tech has brought me so much joy and relief. I hope this travel guide brings that same comfort to you and your pets, too!

Get a pair of eyes and ears on wheels

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

If you're a doting pet parent, the first thing you must worry about is your pet missing you when you're away. I can't stand the thought of my floofy little trash cat wondering where his humans went. Enabot's fantastic lineup of smart pet robots erases so much of that worry.

Imagine being able to follow your cat or dog around from anywhere in the world. And not just that, being able to talk to them on the call, hear them, and even capture photos and videos of them. That's exactly what all Enabot pet robots are designed to do.

Enabot offers a wide range of wheeled mobile robots, starting with the affordable EBO SE, which costs just $130, and progressing to the premium EBO X, priced at a whopping $1,000 and featuring cool extras like Alexa built-in and Harmon Kardon speakers. Then there's the RolaPet PetPal, which comes with modular extensions like a food compartment and toys.

I highly recommend getting one of these pet robots to be able to communicate and interact with your fluffy loved ones when on holiday. It's worth every penny.

Automate food and water delivery

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Even if you have a pet sitter or a friend coming in to take care of your pets, it's always a good idea to have a backup plan. Automate the food and water delivery aspect of your pet's daily routine using affordable accessories, such as smart pet feeders and water fountains. This also makes your pet's caretaker's life easier, which is a nice bonus.

I don't use the fanciest, most expensive pet feeder. In fact, no one needs to spend more than a few bucks to get a decent smart pet feeder. The one I use is from a brand called ROJECO. It costs less than $50 and comes with a camera, night vision, backup battery support, a companion app, a steel tray, a mic, a speaker, and a huge food storage compartment.

All I needed to buy in addition to this handy pet feeder were a couple of D batteries, which serve as a backup power source in case the main AC power goes out. This alone makes this $40 automatic cat and dog feeder a stellar purchase.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

If you have cats, a water fountain is a great way to encourage them to drink more water. Unlike solid food, it is tough to monitor their water intake when you're not home for a while. That's where a decent water fountain comes into play.

There are two excellent options when considering one of these. You can choose either a wired or wireless variant. Any decent water fountain with a cleansing filter should do the job. Stainless steel water fountains are cleaner than plastic ones. Make sure you change the filter regularly and maintain hygiene standards to keep the water fresh.

I recommend the Enabot ROLA Smart Pet Water Fountain as it is only $50, battery-operated, stainless steel, and has a comprehensive companion app that offers in-depth hydration-related health-tracking features. You don't even have to worry about changing the filter, as the app sends you a reminder automatically when it's time. It charges wirelessly and has backup batteries, plus you get 60 days of uptime on a single charge.

On top of that, you get ecosystem benefits when using multiple Enabot devices together, such as the pet robot and water fountain.

Number two should be your number one concern

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

Poop management is tough, but thankfully there are plenty of smart cat litter boxes around that can simplify this for you. For my dog owners, I'm sorry that there's no such shortcut available. Since our canine companions require frequent walks, you should not be thinking about this option anyway, though.

Once again, you have an ocean of options to pick from, but I recommend getting something simple. The PetPivot Autoscooper 11 is a great pick as it costs $200, which is a budget-friendly price for a smart cat litter box. The brand includes one roll of 10L trash bags and a litter-trapping mat in the box. Remember, the simpler the tool, the easier it is to take care of in the long run.

It takes less than 10 minutes to have the Autoscooper 11 unboxed, set up, and running. The setup process is so darn easy — I can't emphasize this enough.

Once your cat's potty business is taken care of, you'll find it so much easier to take that trip to Bali. It'll be so much easier for someone else to drop by and take care of your cat. The Autoscooper 11 is fantastic for emergencies or even daily use, because one button takes care of cleaning the litter box. All you have to do is take out the trash bag every few days, depending on how many cats you have and how much they defecate.

Enjoy your holiday!

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

There's so much more you can buy, but these are the absolute essentials. Feel free to research trackers, pet cameras, and more if they help you feel more secure when away.

Book that flight, take that train, or plan that road trip. Live life, but don't forget to prioritize your pets. With modern technology, it's easier than ever before to ensure a comfortable temporary separation with your furry housemates.

Remember, they might be one part of your life, but to them, you are their entire life. Cherish them and treat them right!