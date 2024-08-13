Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Which should you buy?

Google Pixel 9 Check Amazon Google's iPhone The Pixel 9 has considerable upgrades over its predecessor; the OLED panel is slightly bigger and brighter, the device is a smidgen faster, and it has a bigger battery. The all-new cameras take truly incredible shots in any situation, and that’s something Pixels have always exceled at. You get a ton of new AI-focused features and seven years of updates, and there's 45W charging as well. The design has been overhauled as well, and the Pixel 9 looks closer than even to the iPhone 15, with Google also deciding to use flat sides with this generation. For Brighter OLED panel

Better internals

New cameras are even better

Bigger battery with 45W charging

Seven years of software updates

Unique AI-focused software extras Against Bigger and heavier than last year

Design doesn't look as good

Costlier

Google Pixel 8

Still great

The Pixel 8 is still a great phone, but it has been overshadowed by the Pixel 8a — and now the Pixel 9. That doesn't mean it is inferior; you get a vibrant 120Hz OLED panel, decent hardware, same number of software updates, and identical software. The cameras are brilliant, and they're a big part of the Pixel 8's allure. I like that the device is smaller than the Pixel 9, and if you can get it at a decent deal, it makes sense to grab it over the Pixel 9 or even the 8a.

For
Good OLED panel

Decent hardware

Great cameras

Clean software with unique extras

Seven years of software updates Against Slow charging

Thermal limitations

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Design

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google has one of the best flagship designs, and the switch to the wide camera housing starting with the Pixel 6 series gave its devices a distinctive look. With the Pixel 9, Google is tweaking the design; there's still a wide camera bar, but it doesn't extend to the sides — you instead get an elongated housing with the modules to one side.

The design doesn't look quite as elegant, but to Google's credit, it is offering color-matched camera housings, so that's a start. The back of the Pixel 9 doesn't look too busy as it has two cameras, but the same design doesn't translate nearly as well on the Pixel 9 Pro — it just ends up looking too busy and cluttered.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

I still prefer the design of the Pixel 8, and the way the camera bar smoothly flows into the mid-frame is gorgeous. Another design change that I'm not onboard with is the flat sides; I've always liked Pixel phones because of the curvy sides, but like most other manufacturers, Google is using flat sides with the Pixel 9 generation.

Just like the camera design, I don't see the need for Google to change what is an established design. Last year's decision to offer flat panels on both phones while still having a design that curved at the back was absolutely the right move, and with the Pixel 9, it looks like Google is tweaking the design just for the sake of it. It is objectively more difficult to hold and use the Pixel 9 than its predecessor, and you'll need to use the phone with a case.

The Pixel 8 doesn't have these shortcomings, and it is shorter and lighter than the Pixel 9. Of these two devices, the Pixel 8 obviously gets my vote, and it's annoying that Google is now making its phones look closer to iPhones.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Display

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

You don't see as many small phones these days, but the Pixel 8 is shorter and easier than use than most devices around. That's down to its 6.2-inch panel, and while it is small, you still get a lot of usable real estate. The 120Hz OLED panel also has vibrant colors and great contrast, and having used it extensively over the course of the last year, I didn't run into any issues whatsoever.

Google is marginally increasing the screen size to 6.3 inches this time around, and while that makes the Pixel 9 a little taller and wider, it is still on the smaller end of the scale. While Google doesn't have the best OLED panels in the business — the Chinese flagships I used this year have been much better — the brand is consistently delivering better screens every year, and the Pixel 9 is brighter and has better colors than its predecessor.

That said, the Pixel 8 still holds its own in this area, and I never had any issues using the phone in harsh daylight.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Hardware and cameras

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Google isn't the best when it comes to hardware, and the brand has different priorities, focusing on its AI engine instead of the latest Arm designs. That means the Tensor G4 on the Pixel 9 isn't as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and if you want the absolute best hardware, you really need to consider something like the OnePlus 12.

Having said that, the Tensor G4 does enough to ensure you won't see any slowdowns in daily use. I used the Tensor G3 on the Pixel 8 extensively over the course of the last year, and the only problem I ran into is thermal management; Google doesn't use any effective means to manage heat on its devices, so when you play a game, the chip tends to throttle sooner than its rivals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 8 OS Android 14, seven software updates Android 14, seven software updates Display 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2424x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 2700 nits max 6.2-inch 120Hz Actua OLED, 2400x1080, HDR, Gorilla Glass Victus, 2000 nits max Chipset Google Tensor G4, Titan M2, 4nm Google Tensor G3, Titan M2, 4nm RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Rear camera 1 50MP f/1.68 1/1.31-inch module, 82-degree FoV, OIS 50MP f/1.7 1/1.31-inch module, OIS Rear camera 2 48MP f/1.7 1/2.55-inch module, wide-angle, 123-degree FoV 12MP f/2.2 1/2.9-inch module, 126-degree FoV Front camera 10.5MP f2.2, autofocus, 95-degree FoV 10.5MP f/2.2, autofocus Ingress protection IP68 dust and water resistance IP68 dust and water resistance Connectivity Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Global 5G, Satellite SOS (U.S.), Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6 (India), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC Security Optical fingerprint sensor Optical fingerprint sensor Audio USB-C, stereo sound USB-C, stereo sound Battery 4700mAh battery, 45W charging, 10W wireless charging 4575mAh battery, 27W charging, 10W wireless charging Dimensions 152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5mm, 198g 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm, 187g Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony Obsidian, Hazel, Mint

I'll have to test that on the Pixel 9, but I'm positive Google hasn't changed anything in this area. Another issue with Google's devices is that they continue to come with just 128GB of storage; this was a big issue last year, and nothing's changed on the Pixel 9. While every other brand now has 256GB of storage as standard in this category, Google still offers a paltry 128GB variant, and that just isn't enough in 2024.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Yes, there is a 256GB model of the Pixel 9, but you'll need to pay an additional $100 to pick that up. Thankfully, Google managed to change one thing this generation: battery life. The Pixel 9 has a bigger battery that should last longer, and it now charges at 45W. That is a big deal, and the fact that Google uses the standard USB PD 3.0 standard means you can use any of the best GaN chargers with the device — you'll need to buy one, as you won't find it in the package.

There isn't much to fault with the Pixel 8 in this regard, but the bigger battery and 45W charging tech gives the Pixel 9 an edge. On that note, the Pixel 9 also gets a new 48MP wide-angle lens at the back, and that should take better photos. Cameras have always been the biggest reason to buy Pixels in the past, and I'll update this post once I've pitted the Pixel 9 against last year's offering.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Software

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

All Pixels up until this point debuted in Q4, and that allowed Google to bundle its devices with the latest version of Android. That was true of the Pixel 8 series as well, but because Google moved up the launch window of the Pixel 9 up by two months, the phone is debuting with Android 14 — the same as its predecessor.

That means the Pixel 9 will get the same number of software updates as the Pixel 8, and there won't be any difference between the two in this regard. Both phones are guaranteed to receive seven years of Android OS and security updates, and that is the best in the industry.

I think Google will rethink its Android release strategy to better coincide with the Pixel launches starting in 2025, but this time, the Pixel 9 is in an awkward position where it doesn't run a newer version of Android. That said, Google is offering a slate of new features, including Pixel Studio, an on-device image generation engine that's nothing short of astounding.

Google has the best on-device AI feature-set of any brand, and it is extending that lead with the Pixel 9. Additions like Pixel Screenshots allow you to take screenshots of any content on the screen, with all of it saved in a single location — and searchable. Magic Editor is now able to reframe photos, and there's a nifty addition called Add Me that lets you add yourself to shots after the fact.

The software itself is clean and uncluttered, and I'm a big fan of what Google has done with the interface on its devices. There isn't as much customizability as other Android skins, but the Material You design is quirky in its own right, and there's a lot to like.

Google Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 8: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel 9 starts at $799, but you'll ideally need to get the 256GB model, and that will set you back to the tune of $899. As of writing, the Pixel 8 is available at $699, with the 256GB model at $799. So you're shelling $100 more to get the latest phone, and there are a few new features that justify the price.

What I like the most is that the Pixel 9 charges at 45W; after limiting its devices to 27W, Google is finally being sensible about charging tech, and that's great to see. The new wide-angle lens at the back should take better photos as well, and there's more memory; that may not make a difference right now, but it absolutely will a few years down the line.

This is how I see it: if you want the latest that Google has to offer, get the Pixel 9. The phone does enough to warrant a recommendation, but if you want a good deal or are interested in maximizing value, I'd suggest waiting a few weeks to see if the Pixel 8 goes down to around the $500 figure — that would make it a much better choice than the Pixel 9.

Google Pixel 9

Google's iPhone

The Pixel 9 has a new design, bigger battery, brighter OLED panel, and better cameras at the back. These are all meaningful changes, and if you want Google's latest AI features and 45W charging, you should get the phone.