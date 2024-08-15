Finally, 'Zoom Enhance' brings finer details to the Pixel 8 Pro

What you need to know

Google states that a camera feature it debuted during I/O 2023 is finally rolling out on the Pixel 8 Pro alongside availability for Pro model Pixel 9 devices.

"Zoom Enhance" leverages the device's AI software to "intelligently" process a zoom to keep a photo's high quality.

Made by Google 2024 was packed with new AI features like Gemini Live, the revamped Pixel Screenshot, and the Pixel 9's new "Add Me" camera function.

Google is sneaking in a photo feature for the Pixel 9 that you might've forgotten about. Zoom Enhance, originally announced at Google I/O 2023 for the Pixel 8 Pro, will arrive on both Pixel 9 and 8 phones soon.

Zoom Enhance aims to fix the typical quality drop you get when you zoom in too far for a far-off photo. A Google blog post (via The Verge) includes the feature among a number of other recently announced features like Add Me and Reimagine with Magic Editor.

Google states that users zooming into a photo will leverage the on-device AI software as it "intelligently fills in the gaps between pixels and predicts fine details." Ultimately, the feature is designed to help keep a photo's quality high as you zoom in to isolate certain aspects.

Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh first introduced the feature at Made by Google 2023, saying it would let users "get closer than ever, even when you forget to zoom" through the camera. Despite being tapped to arrive on the Pixel 8 series relatively quickly, it had a longer development cycle than expected.

As highlighted by The Verge, the Zoom Enhance example looks a bit lackluster, not showing a significant improvement in quality (we can't upload the GIF here, so check the blog to see it). We'll need to test Zoom Enhance for ourselves to see if it was worth the wait, or if Google had to compromise on its original goal with the AI feature.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The company states that the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and the 9 Pro Fold will have this feature. What's more, the company is bringing it to the Pixel 8 Pro today (August 15).

There's a lot to digest regarding the recent Made by Google event, but one of the highlights revolves around the Pixel 9's wealth of AI features and camera enhancements. With the Pixel 9 Pro, for instance, you can get 20X Super Res Zoom or auto-enhance videos to 8K quality.

One Made by Google revelation was a new version of its AI model, dubbed Gemini Live. This is its most "conversational" variant. Users can communicate with the AI about an extensive range of topics and (ideally) receive some relevant information in return.

The revamped version of Pixel Screenshots enters alongside Pixel Studio for AI assistance when storing or using a prompt to generate a photo.

The other side of Google's new features is one for the Pixel 9's camera called "Add Me." The company performed a live demonstration during the event with NBA star Jimmy Butler. Users can snap a photo through Add Me and freeze that memory in time. They can then swap places with one of the subjects so they can be photographed.

The result is a photo that looks like you or anything else was always in the frame to begin with.