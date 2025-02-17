Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are a hit, and it's now planning a massive production ramp-up

What you need to know

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses sold over 2 million units since launching in October 2023.

EssilorLuxottica revealed that production is ramping up to 10 million units a year by 2026.

Rumors suggest Meta is working on a version with a built-in display, with future models potentially leaning heavily on AI.

EssilorLuxottica, the main partner behind Meta’s smart glasses, has revealed how well the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are doing. Turns out, since launching in October 2023, they’ve already sold over 2 million pairs.

The latest revelation comes hot on the heels of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement a few weeks back, where he shared that the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses hit one million sales in 2024.

The smart glasses have been such a hit that EssilorLuxottica is ramping up production in a big way. As reported by UploadVR, the manufacturer is aiming to churn out a whopping 10 million units a year by the end of 2026.

Meta is going all out to push its smart glasses, even dropping big-budget Super Bowl ads starring A-list celebrities. This heavy-hitting promotion shows just how serious it is about keeping sales on the rise for the rest of the year.

During EssilorLuxottica’s FY2024 earnings call, CEO and Chairman Francesco Milleri predicted that glasses are set to become the go-to digital platform for tackling our everyday needs. So, it sounds like the company is betting big on smart eyewear becoming a must-have tech staple.

Milleri made it clear that EssilorLuxottica is in it for the long haul with Meta, seeing the Ray-Ban Meta platform as more than just their own thing. He described it as a “shared platform” that’s open for collaboration with other brands.

Rumor has it Meta is already working on the next version of its smart glasses, and this time, they might include a tiny display.

Right now, Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses work with no display, leaning on touch and voice controls. But rumor has it that Meta is toying with the idea of adding a screen in future models. That could open up new possibilities, like visual cues and extra features, making the glasses even more versatile.

Milleri hinted that all of Meta’s smart glasses will be powered by AI, teased the possibility of subscription services, and shared EssilorLuxottica’s excitement for Meta’s multimodal AI tech to roll out globally.