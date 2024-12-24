Looks like Ray-Ban Meta AR glasses are getting a visual upgrade

What you need to know

Meta is rumored to launch an updated version of its Ray-Ban smart glasses with a display that’ll show notifications and Meta AI responses, expected in late 2025.

The current model lacks a visual display, relying on audio and phone integration, but the new version will include a built-in screen.

The new glasses will feature a small screen for notifications and responses, but won’t be a full mixed-reality device—Meta’s Orion AR glasses are aiming for that in the future.

Meta is reportedly preparing to launch an updated version of its Ray-Ban AR glasses with a display that’ll show notifications and replies from Meta AI.

According to a report from Financial Times, Meta's new version of its Ray-Ban smart glasses is expected to drop in the second half of 2025 (via 9to5Google).

The current Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have a major downside: no visual feedback. Users can get audio responses from the digital assistant and view extra info on their phone, but the lack of a screen limits the overall experience. On the other hand, the upcoming third-gen model is expected to change that with a built-in display.

This move is right in line with Meta's grand plan to create lightweight, easy-to-wear devices that could eventually replace smartphones for everyday computing. The goal is a future where users can effortlessly access info, get things done faster, and interact with virtual assistants in a seamless, immersive way.

Sources close to Meta's plans say the new Ray-Ban smart glasses will feature a small screen mainly used for showing notifications and responses.

It’s pretty clear Meta isn’t aiming to make the new Ray-Ban smart glasses a full-on mixed-reality device. Toward that goal, the company is working on the Orion AR glasses, a slick prototype that’s still a few years away from being available to the public.

We’re not sure how adding a display in the line of sight will affect the design, but the current setup has its charm. It lets users capture photos and videos effortlessly, share them straight to Meta platforms, and enjoy audio through the built-in speakers.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meta is focused on cementing its lead in the growing smart glasses market. With heavyweights like Apple and Google eyeing their own entry into the space, the competition is heating up. According to FT, Meta sees this new platform as the next big leap in tech, one that could eventually replace smartphones as the main way we interact with technology.

The Ray-Ban smart glasses have earned a lot of praise, and it’s no surprise. They look great, and with features like in-ear speakers, sharp cameras, and quick access to Meta’s virtual assistant, they deliver.