What you need to know

Meta launched new Skyler-style Ray-Ban glasses on Wednesday.

U.S. and Canada-based Ray-Ban Meta owners are getting Live AI conversations and Instagram messaging.

EU customers will receive access to Meta AI photo analysis, music apps, and full Live Translation for the first time.

Meta will begin selling Ray-Bans in Mexico, India, and the UAE soon.

Wherever you live, your Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will get a significant boost in smarts this week. And Meta is also tempting new customers with a stylish new set of Skyler Shiny Chalky Gray frames, while expanding to a few new countries.

Starting in the United States and Canada, you'll be able to say, "Hey Meta, start Live AI," and have the Meta AI "see what you see continuously and converse with you more naturally," similar to Gemini Live except that you get hands-free insights into what you're doing.

Live AI rolled out to Early Access last December, but is "coming soon" for general availability, suggesting Meta thinks it's ready for widespread use. Meta suggests you try use cases like asking for help on recipe steps while you cook or holding an in-depth conversation about a landmark, without needing to ask "Hey Meta" before every question.

Live AI will let you look at a grocery store item and ask Meta about its nutritional value or what to cook with it. (Image credit: Meta)

Live Translation is also leaving Early Access, so all Ray-Ban users will be able to hold inter-language conversations between English, French, Italian, and Spanish by saying "Hey Meta, start live translation." This should be available with the latest update.

You can currently send messages or call folks via Messenger or WhatsApp on your smart glasses; now, Meta is adding Instagram to the list with the same messaging and audio/ video calling capabilities.

Outside of North America, many European users don't have access to key Meta AI smarts, but that's about to change. Meta says that next week, EU users will be able to ask Meta AI about what they're looking at and get contextual responses. They won't have access to the new Live AI tools, however.

Last week, Meta rolled out an update that gave EU users access to music streaming apps like Spotify and Apple Music, as well as new voices designed to be "more natural and lifelike." Now, Meta will let EU users ask about what music they're currently listening to — though only if English is your default language.

Meta is expanding Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses sales to India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. This should bring the total number of supported countries to 18.

(Image credit: Meta)

Prospective Ray-Ban Meta buyers have new styles and lens color combos to choose from today. The Skyler Shiny Chalky Gray glasses have a unique style and Transitions lenses so they can work indoors for people with a prescription.

If you prefer something a little less flashy, the Skyler Shiny Black frames now come with G15 Green or clear lenses for the first time. And there are many other Headliner and Wayfarer frames available, too.

All Ray-Ban Meta glasses have a 12MP camera, 32GB of storage for photos and videos, built-in mics and speakers, and hours of battery life. We suspect that Meta will release Oakley smart glasses soon with the same smarts but a new style, escalating the smart glasses war with other brands.