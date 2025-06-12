What you need to know

A Telegram post claims Google has moved away from its Pixel-exclusive "Pixel Sense" AI branding to "Magic Cue."

Leaks add a look at its set up page, which will inform users that Magic Cue can leverage apps they give it access to for "insights" and "time-saving actions."

Originally known as "Pixie" in 2023, before "Pixel Sense" earlier this year, Magic Cue is set to "understand" your screenshots, images, texts, and more to find things for you without manual input.

Google still wants to give its Pixels an exclusive AI assistant, but the company is now reportedly rethinking its branding.

In a Telegram update by MysticLeaks, the tipster claims Google is pushing away the "Pixel Sense" moniker and welcoming in "Magic Cue." This exclusive AI assistant feature is allegedly still inbound for the Pixel 10 series. The tipster offered a look at what Google could provide Pixel 10 users when setting up Magic Cue. The initial "How it works" page states the AI shows info "instantly" without forcing you to look for it in an app yourself.

This exclusive AI feature will reportedly offer "personalized suggestions" based on the app usage data it collects.

As an example, Google's early splash page states Magic Cue can go after your flight number from your Gmail account if someone asks about it in Messages. The company tucks this functionality behind Magic Cue's "time-saving actions" when enabled. Therein lies a key word: enabled.

Users must opt into Magic Cue and tell which apps it has the right to capture screen time info and usage data from.

Yet another "personal" AI Assistant

Image 1 of 2

Google originally had plans for a "personal," Pixel-exclusive AI assistant for the Pixel 9 series back in 2023. That piece of software was called "Pixie" at the start and was stated to be "smarter" and "more personal" than the old Assistant (which Gemini is kicking out). Google's plans have remained consistent, with those 2023 rumors stating Pixie would leverage your data from Maps, Gmail, and whatever else you've given it access to.

However, this exclusive Pixel assistant underwent a name change back in March. A few months ago, we were reportedly calling the AI "Pixel Sense." During that report, more information about the AI came to light, like its ability to process "media files, including text, images, AI-generated content, and associated metadata." For example, if Pixel Sense is active and you take a screenshot, the AI will catalog it internally to help you later on if you're looking for it again.

There's been some privacy and security concerns, especially considering how involved Pixie or Pixel Sense, or Magic Cue will be with what you're doing. Like the screenshots above, sources claim the data the AI obtains will remain private and "visible only to you, not even Google can see it."

We're still yet to see exactly how Magic Cue works on a Pixel, but we won't have to wait much longer if it's headed for the Pixel 10. There's a chance this could take place in August, too.