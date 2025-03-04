Google Pixel 10 to debut with exclusive AI-powered assistant 'Pixie'

What you need to know

Google Pixel's exclusive AI assistant is said to make its way to the upcoming Google Pixel 10 this fall.

Dubbed 'Pixel Sense,' the assistant will be showcased as an app that will be a 'smart and context-aware' assistant.

It is said to cross-communicate between apps, processing user's metadata to predict actions for them.

Talk of Google Pixel's exclusive AI-powered Assistant has been doing the rounds since 2023. The assistant was then internally called "Pixie," and was expected to show up on Google's Pixel 9 series — which didn't end up happening.

But looks like the company hasn't given up on the "Pixie" dream as yet, since it seems like it had bigger plans for the AI assistant. According to internal sources, Google is working on bringing "Pixie" to the next Pixel 10, under a new name dubbed Pixel Sense (first reported by Android Authority).

The publication states that Pixel Sense will show up as an app for new-gen phones, which the tech giant said will give users the "most personalized experience based on the things you do on your Pixel.” We knew early on that this Pixel-exclusive assistant is said to utilize user data collected by various Google apps like Calendar, and Gmail. However, Android Authority adds that the Assistant will also be able to process "media files, including text, images, AI-generated content, and associated metadata."

Google explains that when a user takes screenshots, Pixel Sense will process them to understand metadata and learn from it. This will help when the user searches for specific screenshots on the app.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Additionally, Google states that this Assistant will have the ability to provide predictive suggestions, based on the usage patterns of the device. "It will also be able to suggest places, products, and names, right when you need them,” Google told Android Authority.

We asked Gemini about what Pixie could do and it stated that the core focus of Pixel Sense is to 'create a smart and context-aware assistant' that basically knows what you're going to do next. From the looks of it, Pixel Sense will operate primarily on a Google Pixel phone, minimizing the device's need to reach out to Google's servers. "Your data stays private, visible only to you, not even Google can see it,” the publication added.

It remains unclear how different Pixel Sense will be from Gemini. But we think it will highly rely on Gemini's capabilities and Gemini Nano for its on-device actions. The key difference however is the way data is showcased. Gemini is an Open Language Learning Model that gets its knowledge from Google's servers, whereas Pixel Sense will keep things limited to the user's device. It will be cool to watch this in action on the Pixel 10 that is rumored to arrive later this fall.