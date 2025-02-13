Android 16 Beta 2 is here with new media, camera, and graphics updates

What you need to know

Google is releasing the second beta of Android 16, and any supported Pixel device can run it.

The update is more substantial than the first beta, with camera and media updates.

The company is on track to release Android 16 publicly during its target of the second quarter in 2025.

Google is releasing the second beta of Android 16 to Pixels enrolled in the Android Beta Program starting today, Feb. 13. The update comes a few weeks after the company released Android 16 Beta 1 with minor changes largely indistinguishable to the average Android user. However, the just-released Android 16 Beta 2 packs a few notable new features and behavior changes, largely concerning media, camera, and graphics.

Specifically, Android 16 Beta 2 brings along features that will help improve Android cameras for professional users. It adds what Google calls a hybrid auto-exposure mode, which will let Android users employ a mix of manual and auto exposure when capturing a shot. Currently, users have to choose between full manual or full auto shooting modes on Android. With Android 16 Beta 2, they can control ISO or exposure time and use auto-exposure algorithms simultaneously.

The update also introduces support for fine color temperature and tint adjustments. There are only a few preset color temperature modification options currently available in Android 15, but Android 16 Beta 2 further adds "precise adjustments of white balance based on the correlated color temperature," according to Google.

Android 16 Beta 2 has intent actions for motion photos — a combination of still images and short videos with audio — that developers can use. Developers can also determine exactly where the motion photo will be saved.

Google is bringing UltraHDR support to HEIC-formatted images with Android 16 Beta 2. (Image credit: Google)

That rounds out the camera changes, but Google is also improving image processing with Android 16 Beta 2. It's gaining support for UltraHDR photos formatted in HEIC, which is a lightweight and efficient file format. Eventually, Google is working on adding support for AVIF formatting for UltraHDR photos, too.

Android 16 Beta 2 features a few developer-focused behavior changes, like the removal of Android's edge-to-edge opt-out for apps, new Android health permissions, and intent redirect changes.

(Image credit: Google)

Android 16 Beta 2's release confirms Google is on track to meet its new Android release schedule. The operating system is reaching platform stability, which should occur next month. Android 16 will then be shipped publicly in the second quarter of 2025.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can try out Android 16 Beta 2 by enrolling a supported Google Pixel phone — Pixel 6 series and newer — in the Android Beta Program here. From here on, the device will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates for future betas.