Android's June update sizzles with a Messages edit button and emoji combos

What you need to know

Google has debuted the contents of its June Android feature drop, which includes updates for Messages, GBoard, digital car keys, and more.

Messages are now picking up an edit button, giving users 15 minutes to return to an RCS chat message and correct mistakes.

Wear OS watches are receiving a Google Home device "favorites" tile and complication for easy management and Paypal for Wallet.

Google is ready to present its upcoming June feature drop, which you might love if you enjoy texting.

According to Google, the June feature drop for Android kicks off with an edit button finally gracing the likes of Messages. If you're texting in an RCS-supported thread, the company states users can long-press a previously sent message to edit it.

After long-pressing, a pencil icon (edit) will appear on the top bar of Messages. Tapping that will restructure the writing field to say "edit message" followed by what you previously wrote beneath it. Users can correct mistakes or add to it and then hit the check mark.

The message will quickly change to reflect your edit. Beside its timestamp will be an "edited" marker.

Users are advised that they'll only have fifteen minutes to go back and edit their message before the option to do so disappears.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

The next update is for Google's emoji kitchen. The June drop features "Emoji Sticker Combinations," which will fuse two of your selected emojis for a unique new creation. For example, the company states users can pick the disco ball and headphones, which creates an iridescent-styled emoji sticker.

These combinations can be done through GBoard.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Users with Wear OS devices, like the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, are receiving an update to manage their "favorite" smart home devices better. A Google Home Favorites tiles and complication will let users view and control their devices with ease. Google states such device functions include unlocking your door, managing the lights, or changing the temperature.

Swiping over to the tile will display the icons for a user's "favorite" smart home device. Tapping one of them will produce the Google Home app and its respective slider or options for use.

Similarly, a new smart home device favorite widget is arriving for phones. The widget is relatively simple, showing users the devices they've chosen as a "favorite" alongside the option to control most of them without needing to open the main Google Home app. Google states this is available for users who've signed up for the app's Public Preview.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Wear OS watches are also picking up the ability to sync a PayPal account to Google Wallet. Of course, with a Wear OS watch, users can seamlessly pay for food or clothes via its NFC capability for a contactless payment process. Now, with PayPal, users have an extra option whenever they don't want to use their cards.

Google states PayPal availability for Google Wallet on Wear OS is arriving for users in the U.S. and Germany.

(Image credit: Google)

The June update finishes with a teaser about "instant hotspot," which is "coming soon." The company states users can soon connect their Android tablets or Chromebooks to their phone's hotspot. Moreover, this brings the ability for users to quickly swap a video call to another device by tapping the "Cast" icon.

If you're using a tablet, Google states users can send their Meet call over to that device from their phone without missing a beat.

Lastly, digital car keys through Android are set to arrive for more vehicles. Google announces that "select" MINI models are beginning to receive them. Soon, Mercedez-Benz and Polestar vehicles will pick up Android digital car keys. This feature lets drivers unlock and start their vehicle with their phone, with the ability to share this digital key with family and friends.