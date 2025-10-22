What you need to know

Gboard version 16.0 adds new toggles that let you hide the period and comma keys for a cleaner typing layout.

Turning them off widens the spacebar and removes clutter from the bottom row.

The feature was spotted in earlier teardowns and is now officially rolling out globally on both beta and stable versions.

Google’s Gboard is getting a subtle but noticeable tweak that gives users more control over their typing layout. With version 16.0 and newer, both in the stable and beta builds, Google has added new toggles that let you hide the period and comma keys from the main keyboard.

You can find these options in Settings under Preferences, where each punctuation key has its own switch, as spotted by 9to5Google. By default, both are on, so Gboard looks the same as usual. If you turn one or both off, the bottom row only shows the spacebar, Enter, and ?123 keys. This gives you a wider spacebar and a simpler look.

This small change has been in the works for a while, previously spotted in APK teardowns that hinted at Google experimenting with punctuation visibility. Now, it’s officially rolling out, marking one of the more practical customization updates to Gboard in recent memory.

Great for minimalists, tricky for heavy typers

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

This update is helpful for people who prefer a cleaner keyboard or often tap punctuation keys by mistake. Still, it may not work for everyone. If you use a lot of punctuation, you might find it a bit less convenient.

Without the dedicated period key, you’ll have to rely on shortcuts like double-tapping the spacebar to insert one, or jump into the symbol menu with ?123. Unfortunately, there’s no comparable shortcut for the comma, which might frustrate heavy texters who rely on it frequently.

This feature seems to be rolling out widely and is not limited to any region or language. When you turn it off, Gboard automatically changes the spacing and layout, so you keep the same usability but get a cleaner look.

Some users on Reddit like the simpler design, while others think the punctuation keys should stay visible, since not everyone wants to change settings for something so simple.