Motorola Razr Plus 2024 possibly spotted on the latest certification site

What you need to know

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 bearing XT2453-2 reached the radio certification site.

A similar model number was earlier spotted in a previous leak, which showcased the first possible render.

While the certification doesn't reveal any significant specs, it suggests that the launch of the clamshell phone could be sooner,

We got our first decent look at the upcoming Razr Plus 2024 smartphone via a leaked render early this year. Alongside the render, the leak also hinted at a model number for the forthcoming handset. New certification with a similar model number bearing handset hints that the launch is imminent.

New information from Gizmochina, however, hints that the XT2453-2 — believed to be the Razr Plus 2024 has passed Radio Certification in China. While the certification doesn't mention any specs of the device, it is worth noting that the launch of the foldable phone is approaching.

(Image credit: Gizmochina)

The model number from the previous leak was XT2453-3, which is presumably tailored to the U.S. region and was further codenamed "Glory."

Until now, little is known about the device except for the aforementioned render and the model number. The leak, as mentioned, also showcased the first possible render of the Razr Plus 2024 model. The clamshell phone sports more rounded edges than the current iteration, and the phone also appears a tad bit wider, per the image from the leak.

We will likely see a similar cover display that wraps around the device's dual primary cameras and LED flash, unlike Samsung's approach, which cuts the display around the cameras as in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

(Image credit: MSPowerUser)

The Razr Plus 2024 model is rumored to see significant internal changes rather than the physical appearance of the predecessor model, which already saw a drastic change from its previous iteration.

The upcoming clamshell phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon chipset, although the precise one is yet to be determined. Subpar battery life and passable cameras were significant setbacks to the current Razr Plus model, which will likely be addressed in the successor this year.

As for the takeoff, Motorola has yet to reveal the launch date of the Razr Plus 2024, and with the latest radio certification, the launch date could be sooner rather than later.