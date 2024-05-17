The Motorola Razr is doubling down on big cover screens, according to new leaks

What you need to know

A new leak highlights the purported specs of Motorola's upcoming foldable phones.

The Razr Plus 2024/Razr 50 Ultra will apparently have a larger 4-inch cover screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Razr 2024/Razr 50 will reportedly also have a larger cover screen measuring 3.6 inches, the same as the current Razr Plus.

Leaks also reveal renders of what the Razr Plus 2024/Razr 50 Ultra may look like.

There have been a few leaks of Motorola's upcoming Razr flagship, but the latest gives us a possible glimpse at what it might look like alongside information about the successor of the cheaper Razr model.

According to 91Mobiles, who received specifications and renders of both models, the flagship Razr 50 Ultra (likely marketed as the Razr Plus 2024 in the United States) will sport a larger 4-inch cover screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. This is quite a bump from the current model, which has a 3.6-inch cover screen and a 144Hz refresh rate.

As for the design, renders provided to the publication by Sudhanshu Ambhore show a mostly identical design to the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr Plus, but the display is noticeably larger, extending to cover nearly the entire front panel with a much smaller bezel. The dual cameras and flash unit appear mostly unchanged, although the sensors seem to protrude a bit more. The hinge also looks smaller, but it's unclear if these details are just a product of the renders.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

From the renders, we can see all the rumored colors for the Razr 50 Ultra/Razr Plus 2024, including green, blue, and Peach Fuzz, with what appears to be a vegan leather finish on at least one of them. One image also shows a 45W charging adapter, as Motorola will reportedly increase the charging speed to more quickly top up the 4,000mAh battery.

Other Razr 50 Ultra specs may include the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 6.9-inch OLED with a 165Hz refresh rate, dual 50MP cameras, and 12GB of RAM. The publication points to 512GB of storage, although other reports seem conflicted on this amount, which has also been listed at 256GB.

Additionally, 91Mobiles also got their hands on specs and renders of the cheaper Motorola Razr 50/Razr 2024, which will likely be the direct successor to the Razr 40/Razr 2023. From the images, the biggest change will be the cover screen, which will reportedly match the 3.6-inch size of the current Razr Plus. It also looks like it will combine design cues from both the current models, with a vegan leather finish on the back and covering the top section above the cover screen.

For reference, the Motorola Razr 2023 features an all-vegan leather design, but the Razr Plus only features the finish on the back, while the aluminum frame extends above the cover screen.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles) (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

As for specs, it looks like the Razr 50/Razr 2024 will be a paired-down version of the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr Plus. The leak points to a MediaTek Dimensity 7300x chipset, 120Hz OLED panels on the front and back, a 50MP primary camera with a 13MP secondary sensor, and an 8+256GB configuration. The battery will be unchanged at 4,200mAh, but there's no word on charging speed, nor does the publication mention wireless charging on either model.

razr+ 2024 / razr 50 ultra pic.twitter.com/5RbTmxqrGbMay 17, 2024

What's more, the renders were corroborated by known leaker Evan Blass, who posted official-looking images of both Razr phones, showing off their designs and colors. The images of the Razr 50/Razr 2024 reveal a bright orange hue alongside gray and what could be a khaki color. The Razr 50 Ultra/Razr Plus 2024 appears to have different textures on the green and blue color options.

Go big or go home

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

If these leaks and renders are to be believed, it looks like Motorola is doubling down on the cover screen experience, which is my favorite thing about the Razr Plus and why I prefer it to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5. The Razr 2023 had a much smaller external display, which is only good for viewing notifications and a few other functions like selfies and voice recording. Reusing the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr Plus design and screen size would make it a much more attractive phone and give more people a reason to pick one of Motorola's phones over the Galaxy Z Flip.

Other leaked specs point to IPX8 water resistance, which will also help Motorola compete with Samsung and other popular flip phones on the market.

That said, the big thing we don't have much clarity on is the price, which will be a crucial element when the phones are launched, especially the more affordable model. The current Razr 40/Razr 2023 already undercut most other flip phones, and even with the launch of the extremely affordable Nubia Flip 5G, the price cuts on the Razr make it a much more attractive pick for just $499. Hopefully, Motorola can retain last year's pricing for its foldables to help drive sales.

For now, we just have to take everything with a grain of salt until Motorola officially launches the phones, which we expect could be very soon.