Motorola Razr Plus 2024 leak details major upgrades as launch reportedly nears

What you need to know

A substantial Motorola "Razr Plus 2024" leak seemingly spills all that consumers should expect.

It's suggested that the device could feature a 6.9-inch display with a slightly larger 3.9-inch cover display alongside RAM and battery upgrades.

These rumors also confirm a pricing leak that speculated Motorola could keep the price of its 2024 model similar to that of its 2023 edition.

Quite a substantial leak has surfaced regarding Motorola's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone.

Information has come to light via SmartPrix in conjunction with X tipster OnLeaks, who state the Moto Razr 50 Ultra will be called the "Motorola Razr Plus 2024" in the U.S. For specifications, the clamshell is rumored to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED display internally, with a larger 3.9-inch cover display over its predecessor.

It seems consumers are still in for a dual camera array, as the publication states that once it launches, a wide 50MP lens could be paired with a 50MP telephoto. The latter is said to offer 2x optical zoom, while its punch-hole selfie camera is rumored to arrive at 32MP.

Qualcomm's recent Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC is speculated to power the Moto Razr Plus 2024. This toned-down chip sits right under the flagship SD 8 Gen 3, though it clocks in at 3.0GHz. Android 14, with an array of photo and video features powered by AI, is rumored for the device.

The leaks suggest other notable upgrades, beginning with the device's RAM. Supposedly, the Razr Plus 2024 will boast 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of internal storage. Another improvement is rumored to arrive for its battery, as the tipster states the device could pick up a 4,000mAh battery.

Hey #FutureSquad! Today, I have the complete specs sheet as well as the US pricing of the #Motorola #Razr50Ultra (which will likely be marketed as "Razr+ 2024" in the US) to share with you! 😏On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/7MTNBeLUut pic.twitter.com/IC7CpGnnGcMay 13, 2024

The good news here is that the latest leaks suggest that despite the upgrades, the Razr Plus 2024's price might not change. The device will allegedly hit the market with a $999 price tag, which is the same price that last year's model launched with, sporting 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The post adds that Motorola is gearing up for a June launch for the foldable.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last year's Moto Razr Plus debuted with the same internal display size; however, the latest rumors suggest we're looking for a slightly larger cover display. The device also debuted with a 3,800mAh battery with 8GB of RAM. With rumors suggesting an upgrade in both areas for (potentially) the same price, it looks like Motorola is staring down stronger competition with Samsung's Flip 6.

Regarding pricing leaks, we heard three days ago that Motorola could keep its price similar — at least in Europe. It was purported that the device could feature a €1200 price tag, which closely matched what consumers in the region saw last year. With rumors now suggesting the same for the U.S. market, perhaps this rumor bears weight.

Additionally, the Razr Plus 2024 had a render leak back in January, which makes us think the device's design might not change.