Galaxy Z Flip 6 might grab a better cover display and more memory

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 might feature more RAM, as rumors suggest it could see an additional 12GB option.

The clamshell may also feature a boost for its cover display, as its refresh rate could increase to 120Hz.

Rumors continue to speculate the Flip 6 will receive a larger battery array, which could reach 4,000mAh.

A new batch of rumors suggests some welcome changes could arrive on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 later this year.

The rumors stem from X leaker kro_roe, who states the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could launch with two chip variants (via SamMobile). The leaker purports the Flip 6 will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Samsung's Exynos 2400 in certain regions. Rumors add that the clamshell's next cover display boost could impact its fluidity.

The Flip 6 could feature a 120Hz refresh rate cover display, up from 60Hz on the Z Flip 5.

Internally, the foldable is rumored to offer an 8GB and a 12GB RAM variant. The RAM sizes also appear to be region-locked, meaning we'll need Samsung's official word to know for sure. The X leaker states consumers will likely see the same internal storage pairing of 256GB and 512GB as Samsung's 2023 launch.

Speculation surrounding a "larger battery" for the Flip 6 cropped up again, though the leaker didn't give specifics.

Flip 6 Spec SheetSnapdragon, Exynos up to 8 GB RAM, 12 GB depending on region256,512 GB of storageLonger battery than predecessor120Hz external screen in developmentMarch 23, 2024 See more

The Flip 6 could follow a pattern similar to the Galaxy S24 as it offered the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the U.S. but gave other regions its Exynos 2400. Samsung boosted its custom SoC with a new CPU and NPU, meaning the chip is fast and should be a worthwhile alternative if the rumors are true.

Meanwhile, the latest Flip 5 only offers one RAM choice: 8GB. Rumors give the impression that Samsung will finally give consumers the choice to go bigger with the popular foldable's memory for handling apps. Additionally, the soon-to-be predecessor features a 3,700mAh battery setup. The current leak didn't mention how "large" Samsung could go, however, a previous rumor suggested it could reach 4,000mAh.

The Flip 5 already saw a cover display boost as the Korean OEM opted for a larger 3.4-inch screen. Rumors clashed, as a leak stated the display could rise again to nearly 4 inches, but a batch of alleged renders showed that things might stay the same as their predecessor.

We're only a few months out, but speculations swirl that Samsung could host its summer Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris, France. This event should reveal its next wave of foldables and the Galaxy Ring.