Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked rumored to take place even sooner this summer

A report can allegedly "confirm" Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier in July, which could take place on July 10 in Paris, France.

The company is rumored to reveal its Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 in full during the event, alongside its new Galaxy Ring.

Several leaks have surfaced about its upcoming devices, with the latest involving a potential "Fold 6 Ultra."

Some new rumors seem to suggest when consumers can expect Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event.

A report by SamMobile states it can "confirm" that the Korean OEM is planning to host its Galaxy Unpacked event "earlier" in July. According to the publication, the event will take place during the second week of July, and it's "possible" this will see a July 10 date.

It adds this was likely done to avoid any conflict with the Summer Olympic Games this year, as the games begin on July 26 in Paris, France. However, Samsung could take advantage of the hype as it's been rumored to host the event in Paris before everything begins.

During the event, it's rumored (and also expected) that Samsung will officially reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. Rumors state both devices may feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Additionally, consumers may expect to see the company's new health-oriented "Galaxy Ring."

Samsung's Galaxy Ring has been on our minds since its brief teaser during the Galaxy S24's reveal in January. However, the company showed off its new health-focused wearable at MWC 2024 on February 26. The device's goal is to make staying healthy easier and is stated to work "seamlessly" with the Galaxy Watch.

On the other hand, we have the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which had some of its renders leak. Rumor has it the device will take on the appearance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra model with completely flat sides and sharp corners. Elsewhere, more rumors state we could receive a "Fold 6 Ultra," a possibility that goes against the previous theories of a cheaper phone.

The Flip 6 had rumors fly about its cover display, with some speculating it could increase to almost 4 inches. A more recent leak at the end of January reported Samsung had started testing larger batteries for the clamshell. Allegedly, there's potential for the device to pick up a 4,000mAh battery over its predecessor's 3,700mAh setup.

Samsung hosting its second Galaxy Unpacked event in July seems like the new normal, as it did so last year. The company was said to bump the event up a couple of weeks to get a head start on its Q3 earnings with its foldables.