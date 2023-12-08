The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 could finally get welcome display changes

What you need to know

The latest round of leaks suggest Samsung is looking at altering the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to mirror its Galaxy S25 series.

The device's cover display is also getting a retooling, meaning a change could arrive for its aspect ratio.

The Flip 6 is rumored to gain a larger cover display, perhaps 3.9 inches, while its internal display could feature thinner bezels.

Rumors are surfacing about Samsung's apparent design changes coming for next year's wave of foldables. The speculation stems from a person close to the matter on Naver, stating display changes are coming for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 (via GSMArena).

Beginning with the latter, the tipster alleges the design of the Fold 6 will mirror that of the Galaxy S25 series.

Accompanying that is a supposed alteration of the Fold 6's internal and external displays. Nothing further was suggested in terms of what will specifically be different about either display. However, it's currently speculated the cover display may receive a change to its aspect ratio.

If that's true, it's possible we could be looking at a wider foldable when opened, similar to other foldable phones like the OnePlus Open.

On the Flip side, the leaker purports thinner bezels could be in the cards of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This comes after another leak pointed to potential changes to the cover screen.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

At the end of November, it was rumored Samsung was interested in boosting the size of the Flip 6's cover display to 3.9 inches. The clamshell could be on the cusp of a near-four-inch cover screen, which is almost the size of the iPhone 5. Of course, an updated external display could likely spell a change for the Flip 6's camera array.

The Flip 5 sports a tab-like design to give space for the dual camera lenses and the LED flash. If we're to expect something bigger, perhaps the company will veer into a punch-hole design like what Motorola did with the Razr Plus.

Ross Young also briefly mentioned the Fold 6, but no specifics were given. Aside from a larger "foldable and cover display," current rumors suggest Samsung may implement a change to the problems users had with its "tall and narrow" 23.1:9 aspect ratio.

We are roughly seven months out from any sort of official Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 teasers and imagery. Things can always change, so take the information with a grain of salt for now.