The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 could finally get welcome display changes
Design changes are also possible for the next wave of Samsung foldables.
What you need to know
- The latest round of leaks suggest Samsung is looking at altering the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 to mirror its Galaxy S25 series.
- The device's cover display is also getting a retooling, meaning a change could arrive for its aspect ratio.
- The Flip 6 is rumored to gain a larger cover display, perhaps 3.9 inches, while its internal display could feature thinner bezels.
Rumors are surfacing about Samsung's apparent design changes coming for next year's wave of foldables. The speculation stems from a person close to the matter on Naver, stating display changes are coming for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 (via GSMArena).
Beginning with the latter, the tipster alleges the design of the Fold 6 will mirror that of the Galaxy S25 series.
Accompanying that is a supposed alteration of the Fold 6's internal and external displays. Nothing further was suggested in terms of what will specifically be different about either display. However, it's currently speculated the cover display may receive a change to its aspect ratio.
If that's true, it's possible we could be looking at a wider foldable when opened, similar to other foldable phones like the OnePlus Open.
On the Flip side, the leaker purports thinner bezels could be in the cards of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This comes after another leak pointed to potential changes to the cover screen.
At the end of November, it was rumored Samsung was interested in boosting the size of the Flip 6's cover display to 3.9 inches. The clamshell could be on the cusp of a near-four-inch cover screen, which is almost the size of the iPhone 5. Of course, an updated external display could likely spell a change for the Flip 6's camera array.
The Flip 5 sports a tab-like design to give space for the dual camera lenses and the LED flash. If we're to expect something bigger, perhaps the company will veer into a punch-hole design like what Motorola did with the Razr Plus.
Ross Young also briefly mentioned the Fold 6, but no specifics were given. Aside from a larger "foldable and cover display," current rumors suggest Samsung may implement a change to the problems users had with its "tall and narrow" 23.1:9 aspect ratio.
We are roughly seven months out from any sort of official Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 teasers and imagery. Things can always change, so take the information with a grain of salt for now.
Bigger really is better
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 took a serious departure with its cover display compared to previous iterations. The device offers a 3.4-inch cover screen, that's big enough to handle emails, texts, and even some YouTube videos. Internally, the Flip 6 delivers an immersive 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.
Most Popular
By Brady Snyder