Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen rumored approach the iPhone 5 size

What you need to know

Samsung may be looking to increase the size of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 cover screen.

According to Ross Young of DSCC, the cover screen may increase to nearly 3.9 inches, up from 3.4 inches on the Z Flip 5.

The external display on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may also increase, which could potentially suggest a wider form factor.

Samsung's latest foldables are still pretty fresh, having only launched a few months ago, but rumors of next year's models are already starting to make way, with some potentially exciting developments for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6.

According to a post from Ross Young on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung may increase the size of the displays on both foldable models next year. More specifically, he notes that the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could approach 3.9 inches, although he stops short of providing any display sizes for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in his X post, which he says will be available in the latest Foldable Report.

The foldable and cover displays on both the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 will be larger than on the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Exact sizes in latest DSCC Foldable Report. Flip 6 cover display approaching 3.9".November 29, 2023 See more

If this proves to be true for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, that means it will have the largest cover screen of any current flip phone, approaching the 4-inch display size of the iPhone 5, for example. The Motorola Razr Plus already has a massive 3.6-inch cover panel, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sits under it with a 3.4-inch screen. Both phones are seemingly running out of space to fit such massive displays, let alone the rear cameras, too. Motorola went the hole-punch route with its cameras, so it's possible Samsung could do the same.

Still, it would be an interesting change, considering Samsung has a habit of sticking with a particular design for at least two generations. The two previous Z Flip models both had 1.9-inch panels, so it seemed likely the Z Flip 6 would retain the same display size as the Z Flip 5.

Meanwhile, larger screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be a good thing, as it will catch up to the growing display sizes of other foldable phones, although it's not yet clear if the phone will be any wider as a result. Some users complain that the 6.2-inch 23.1:9 external display on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is too tall and narrow compared to other foldable phones like the OnePlus Open, so perhaps Samsung will switch things up with its next model, but we likely won't know until we're much closer to launch, which will likely happen in the summer.

Until then, a recent patent reveals that Samsung may also be looking into ways that it can incorporate the S Pen with the Z Fold 6 without a case.