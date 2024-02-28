First renders of Galaxy Z Fold 6 reveal a refreshing design

What you need to know

OnLeaks comes with yet another major leak showing Galaxy Z Fold 6 on all sides.

The renders showcase the foldable device in the rumored Phantom Black colorway.

The design elements on the device appear to be heavily inspired by the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The first possible renders of the next Galaxy foldable — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced on the web, showcasing the device from all angles, including the camera system on the rear.

The leak comes from prolific tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, which shows the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in an all-new avatar and also in a black shade, which is claimed to be Phantom Black colorway.

The foldable handset features flat edges on all sides. However, unlike the predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 5, the device doesn’t come with rounded corners. Instead, it opts for sharp edges, as the renders imply.

(Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

It is somewhat similar to the recent Galaxy S24 Ultra model, especially in the corners of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the renders. They also showcase the device in the unfolded state, showcasing both the displays and the device, which appears to be a giant rectangular slab.

Moving toward the bottom of the device in the renders, we can see port placement akin to the predecessor, including the speaker grille, USB-C port, and microphones. Other similar button placements comprise volume rockers, fingerprint-embedded lock buttons, and the native SIM card slot.

On the rear, the renders display a triple camera system enclosed in a separate camera visor while the LED flash sits separately across. The cover screen on the front encloses a selfie camera, while the foldable screen implements a transparent one under the screen.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

When it comes to the screens, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch foldable screen. These are likely the 120Hz high refresh rate screens featuring Dynamic AMOLED displays and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. Samsung is also rumored to incorporate ultra-thin glass for the foldable screen, while the cover screen will have Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top of it.

Underneath, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely incorporate the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, similar to the Galaxy S24 series. For optics, we wouldn’t see any drastic changes over the predecessor, which can include a 50MP primary sensor aided by a 12MP and 10MP shooter. The under-display camera will have a 4MP shooter, while the cover screen will house a 10MP sensor.

After the successful Galaxy S24 series launch, the next big anticipated launch from Samsung is the foldable series, aside from the new Galaxy Ring, which should be launching sooner than anticipated. Samsung began teasing and showcasing the wearable even at the ongoing MWC 2024. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to get a launch date sometime in July 2024. As first renders of it now surface, we expect more to be seen in the coming months.