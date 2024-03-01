Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders leak showcase minor design changes

What you need to know

Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders leak reveal the clamshell phone in all angles.

The device looks much like its predecessor, including the displays, colors, and button placements.

The upcoming clamshell phone should be a bit thicker to accommodate the rumored large battery capacity.

After bringing high-quality renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 this week, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer is back with its sibling renders again, revealing the device in full.

Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks on X) has again partnered with SmartPrix to bring the device's renders, which showcase the device from all angles and look like its predecessor, Galaxy Z Flip 5. Firstly, the colorways of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders are shown in Lavender and Mint, which match the predecessor model.

Good Morning #FutureSquad! Another day, another leak with your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip6 (360° video + sharp 5K renders + dimensions)!On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/x1mL7WcRyR pic.twitter.com/nJ5wA47nxLFebruary 29, 2024 See more

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 measures 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm, making it slightly thicker than the previous iteration, measuring 6.9mm. It could likely translate to an increase in battery size, notes SmartPrix. It coincides with the previous rumor, which indicated Samsung is testing larger 1097mAh and 2790mAh battery capacities.

The outer display, which had seen a significant change on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 over its predecessor, also appears to remain the same on the Flip 6 — measuring 3.4 inches. This display is further adjoined by a dual set of cameras at the top.

On the inside, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is likely to incorporate the same 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It still needs to be determined whether Samsung could implement ultra-thin glass for the foldable screen, which is rumored for its sibling, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

On the whole, the new renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 imply that we could be seeing the clamshell phone with minor design changes and hopefully with a larger battery capacity. Other expected specifications include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Galaxy AI features as seen on the Galaxy S24 series, and the same set of camera system as the Flip 5.

Lastly, the same pricing is also expected when it launches sometime later in July, with wider availability in August 2024.