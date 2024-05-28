Motorola Razr 2024 images totally ruin the surprise ahead of its official launch

What you need to know

The Razr 2024's cover screen is rumored to be the same size as the Razr Plus 2024, but placed differently.

The Razr 2024 might feature a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, 50MP + 13MP rear cameras, and a 32MP selfie camera.

It could offer up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 4,200mAh battery.

Motorola's next foldable phone, the Moto Razr 2024, has appeared online, revealing most of the key features ahead of the official launch.

Renders of the Razr 2024 have popped up on China's TENAA certification database, as spotted by ITHome (via Android Authority). These early images give us a full view of the smartphone, ruining any surprise Motorola might have wanted to keep for the official launch.

Interestingly, the flagship Razr Plus 2024 had already been leaked in real-life photos earlier this month. Just a few days ago, the more affordable version also had its renders leaked, revealing some key changes like a larger cover screen, which is expected to be the same 3.6-inch size as the current Razr Plus.

The TENAA listing seems to back up the earlier leak, suggesting that the standard Razr 2024's cover screen might be the same size as the rumored cover display of the Razr Plus 2024.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: TENAA) (Image credit: TENAA)

Nevertheless, there might be some differences in how the cover screens are placed. The Razr Plus 2024's screen supposedly goes all the way to the hinge, while the Razr 2024's screen stops just before it, based on previous leaks. The regular Razr 2024 could also have a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED screen (when unfolded).

Inside, the Razr 2024 is rumored to pack MediaTek's Dimensity 7300X chipset, moving away from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 used in the previous model. It's said to come with 50MP and 13MP rear cameras and a 32MP selfie camera.

TENAA's listing shows the Razr 2024 might offer up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, though that could change by launch time. Plus, it's expected to have a 4,200mAh battery.

Motorola, a Lenovo subsidiary, typically launches its high-end phones in China first, with a US release a few months later. Previous leaks hinted that the Razr 2024 would hit the US market later in 2024.

Its appearance on the TENAA website suggests it's nearly ready for its Chinese debut. The recent certification hints at a possible June release for Motorola's next contender for the best foldable phone, keeping in line with last year's schedule.