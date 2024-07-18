HMD launches a Lumia-inspired phone, the first Qi2 Android device

What you need to know

HMD launched its new Skyline phone to capture the Gen Z audience with an extreme camera focus.

The device delivers a 6.5-inch pOLED display with Qualcomm's 2023 midrange chip and a 108MP main camera.

The Skyline's front-facing 50MP camera features autofocus, eye-tracking, and "selfie gestures" to make memories easy to hold onto.

The HMD Skyline is available in the U.S. for $500.

HMD's next phone launch is here and lends its capabilities to the Gen Z audience looking to document their life through the camera.

HMD claims its Skyline smartphone is "more than just a pretty face" in its announcement blog post. The HMD Skyline struts its stuff with a sharp, rectangular shape and matte finish. Greeting consumers will be a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The screen is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and offers a 20:9 aspect ratio.

HMD plugged Qualcomm's 2023 midrange Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC into the phone. Aside from that, Skyline's focus is on the camera and the features users will experience. Users will find a 50MP selfie camera, and HMD states that's where its Gen Z focus comes into play. With such strength, the front-facing lens includes autofocus and eye-tracking software to aid in capturing sharper pictures.

For ease, the company states content creators won't need to press the shutter manually. The Skyline includes built-in "selfie gestures." Users can make the classic peace sign with their hands, which is reportedly one of three other hand signals one can make to snap a photo.

(Image credit: HMD)

The matte back panel features a vertical triple camera array, which features a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with Capture Fusion Technology. The main camera comes equipped with a 50mm lens to give your portrait shots that lovely bokeh (blurry background) effect.

Additionally, users utilize the 4x zoom capability for up-close, crisp photos.

The HMD Skyline continues the European brand's stance on self-repairability. With that, the device makes repairs simple as it's the first to utilize HMD's second-generation tech. Essentially, users will find a 65% reduction in the steps it takes to pop out parts and snap in new ones.

The post states consumers will find a "screw-driven camshaft" to help speed up the disassembly process. After several screws and the display cable, users can remove the Skyline's screen and slot in a new one if the old one received damage.

Elsewhere, HMD highlights its "dumbphone" functionality, also known as "Detox Mode." Enabling this setting will block apps and contacts from disturbing a user whenever they need to unwind.

(Image credit: HMD)

There's a lot to do, which is why the HMD Skyline features a 4,600mAh battery that is estimated to last 48 hours between charges. The Skyline is also the first Qi2-capable Android phone, as HMD states users can charge wirelessly at 15W. The company states that the battery should retain 80% of its maximum capacity through at least 800 full charge cycles. If something goes wrong, the Skyline's Gen 2 repairability is said to make it easy to replace the battery.

Holding your photos will be up to 256GB of internal storage, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Users looking for extra space can grab a MicroSD card of up to 512GB.

Users can grab the HMD Skyline off the official page for a $500 starting price in the U.S. The device offers two colorways: Neon Pink and Twisted Black.