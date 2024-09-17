Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus renders suggest Samsung is in its thin phone era

What you need to know

A few Galaxy S25 Plus renderings have leaked and suggest design cues similar to the other two series devices.

The phone is rumored to arrive slightly thinner than the 2024 model with all-black camera sensors, flat sides, and rounded corners.

Another leak claimed the phone may stick with the 4,900mAh battery; however, its charging strength wasn't stated.

We might have the entire Galaxy S25 series to look at now as an alleged rendering of the Plus model surfaces.

As reported by Android Headlines, known X tipster OnLeaks provided a glimpse into the potential design changes of the Galaxy S25 Plus. At first glance, the device may (unsurprisingly) stick to a design similar to leaked renders of the other two series models. The Galaxy S25 Plus is rumored to feature a clean rear panel with a triple vertical camera array that sees a slight change.

The lenses are purported to debut with a thicker black ring around each lens. It'd be quite a change over the Galaxy S24 Plus and the S24 series in general as those phones had a thinner, shimmering outline much closer to the lens.

A 6.7-inch display might greet consumers once more while rumors add the S25 Plus could see a "marginal" dimension change. According to the post, the phone might arrive 0.4mm thinner than 2024's iteration. The device's rumored dimensions are as follows: 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3mm. These are ever-so-slightly lower than its predecessor's 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.7 mm measurements.

The rendering suggests the Plus model will continue to feature rounded corners alongside flat sides, which has recently become a trend for Samsung. Overall, these alleged S25 Plus renders theorize a device that will mirror its predecessor, except for the potential camera lens ring swap.

Elsewhere, the publication spotted Ice Universe's speculation on the phone's battery capacity (via SamMobile). Speculation states the S25 Plus will feature a 4,900mAh battery, the same as the S24 version.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

It might not be a surprise that Samsung may stick with the same battery capacity as a previous rumor stated a similar future for the Ultra model. The top-of-the-line edition could stick with the same 5,000mAh battery paired with 45W wired charging. Ice Universe's recent post on X claims the vanilla S25 will also stick with the same 4,000mAh capacity.

Charging strengths for the Plus and vanilla models weren't stated, though it's hard to see Samsung changing them.

What is (apparently) changing are the camera rings for the upcoming S25 series. A previous set of renderings leaked for the base S25, showing a similar tune. That device was rumored to debut at a slightly thinner and smaller measurement. The S25 seems fairly close to the S24; however, a device with more change could be the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Early renderings showed off a device that was incredibly flat with the sides to go with it and rounded corners. The softer corners could help the handheld experience as older Ultra users will know about those sharp corners in their palms. Additionally, another rumor claims the Ultra model could sport a narrower aspect ratio.