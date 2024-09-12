Another Galaxy S25 leak takes the wrapping off its vanilla model

What you need to know

A set of renderings from OnLeaks purport to show the design of the vanilla Galaxy S25 model.

The S25 could sport a change to its camera array, as Samsung could feature a black ring around the individual lenses and slightly shrink the device's dimensions.

The phone is rumored to continue to feature a 6.2-inch display, flat sides, and rounded corners.

It seems no one can contain the hype surrounding Samsung's next S series as new leaks purport another Galaxy S25 device.

The leaks, from Android Headlines in conjunction with X tipster OnLeaks, showcase Samsung's base Galaxy S25 model. An initial glance shows a Galaxy S25 with a design that remains close to its S24 predecessor. However, the leaked rendering suggests Samsung will slightly change its triple camera array by encasing the individual lenses in a thicker, black ring.

An LED flash is still likely to arrive beside the array. Another proposed change may arrive for the S25's dimensions. The publication claims Samsung will shrink the phone to the following numbers (estimations): 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, compared to 147.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm for the S24.

This change will supposedly deliver slightly slimmer bezels for the S25, too.

Despite the ever-so-slight shrinkage, the post states it shouldn't affect the display. Rumors say the S25 is likely to feature a 6.2-inch display just like the S24. Allegedly, the similarities continue as the renderings show flat sides and rounded corners. Such device aspects were common with the base and Plus Galaxy S models, leaving only the Ultra with the boxy, squared-off corners/frame.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

There were some intriguing rumors about the vanilla Galaxy S25's camera in June. Speculation claims the device will continue its predecessor's 50MP primary lens, but upgrade the other two. This regarded the vanilla model and its Plus sibling, though it failed to deliver specifics — so take the rumor with a grain of salt.

On the other hand, an analyst predicted this summer that Samsung will likely go all in on Qualcomm's Snapdragon SoC. Supposedly, the Korean OEM implemented a dual-chip strategy by delivering the Snapdragon to U.S. consumers throughout the series, then dropping Exynos in other areas. For 2025, Samsung is rumored to stick with the former globally as its yield for the next Exynos chip was "lower than expected."

In case you missed it, a batch of alleged renderings representing the Galaxy S25 Ultra surfaced earlier this week. The images showcased a completely flat Ultra model, as Samsung may switch its design language. The renderings showed a similar change to the phone's camera lenses with a thicker black ring.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January, if its past behavior is anything to count on.