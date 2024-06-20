Galaxy S25 camera rumor might disappoint the hopeful

What you need to know

A new camera rumor suggests the base Galaxy S25 could see the same 50MP primary lens as the S24, however, upgrades could hit its other two sensors.

The S25 and S25 Plus might see the same 12MP selfie camera, painting a similar picture to Samsung's 2024 release.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra was recently rumored to grab a major camera boost, which could vastly improve its ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

We're around seven months away from a potential Galaxy S25 drop, but that's not stopping the flow of rumors about sour camera upgrades.

According to the folks at GalaxyClub, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 might miss out on camera upgrades again (via SamMobile). Rumors suggest that the device will continue to provide a 50MP primary camera, just like the base S24 model from January.

The publication adds that the front-facing selfie camera might also remain unchanged at 12MP. What's interesting is that this selfie lens rumor reportedly refers to the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus.

With the rumors teetering toward disappointment on the primary camera side, the report suggests that a few upgrades are in store for the ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

What those cameras could have in store is still unknown, so take that with a pinch of salt.

The Galaxy S24 features a 50MP primary camera, which has remained that way since the S22 days. However, the base model and its Plus sibling feature a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

With rumors those two auxiliary lenses could be in for improvements, it remains to be seen what attributes Samsung targets.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In other news, Samsung's upcoming Ultra model might grab a major camera boost. Rumors at the end of May suggested the device could offer a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera (3x optical zoom), and a 50MP super-telephoto camera (5x optical zoom).

If true, such improvements would see the S24 Ultra's 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lenses outclassed by its upcoming successor.

The S25 Ultra's primary lens was also rumored to feature a 1-inch sensor, which could vastly improve its video capture capabilities, running it up to 8K resolution. Speculation states the device may feature Samsung's ISOCELL sensors to give it its own identity. The S25 and S25 Plus could grab Sony's imaging sensors instead.