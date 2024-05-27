Fresh leak suggests Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a major camera boost

What you need to know

A new leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will allegedly have four rear cameras, unlike the S24 Ultra.

A 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Whether the S25 and S25 Plus will sport the same camera composition remains unclear.

We've recently been privy to many Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks, with the most recent one discussing how the device might see improved power efficiency due to the Galaxy S25 series featuring the Exynos 2500, Samsung's latest in-house AI chip.

However, a few days ago, tipster Ice Universe shared that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely have four rear cameras instead of the five we saw in the S24 series. According to the leaker's claim on the Chinese website Weibo, the device will get two cameras with bigger sensors and high resolution.

He said that this camera configuration seems to be "quite reliable" and that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will allegedly have a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom (via SamMobile).

(Image credit: Ice Universe/ Weibo)

This means the Galaxy S24's 10MP camera might get a huge upgrade and become a 50MP telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, improving image quality. The tipster claims that the 12MP will also get a boost on the S25 Ultra, which will now sport a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Another interesting piece of information that could possibly change the way we see phone cameras is that Samsung might introduce a whopping 200MP primary lens paired with a huge 1-inch sensor. This might enable the device to capture 8K videos with a simple click. An earlier rumor suggested that Samsung will continue using Samsung ISOCELL sensors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, making it stand out from the other two models.

While the tipster only talks about upgrades to the S25 Ultra model, it remains unclear what the S25 and the S25 plus camera decks look like. However, Samsung has always kept up with the tradition of one-up its cameras every year; it remains to be seen what they have up their sleeves for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

While these were the camera-related leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip that will bring a host of AI features to the device. In terms of the overall look and feel of the phone, Android Central's Nick Sutrich feels that Samsung will very likely continue to use a shared design language between the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely look similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra unless something huge changes.