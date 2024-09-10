Early Galaxy S25 Ultra renders reveal a very flat phone

What you need to know

Samsung's next flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra renders are out showcasing its design.

It will likely have more flatter sides than the predecessor and cameras similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The latest leak also reveals interesting camera specs of the upcoming Ultra model.

After carrying similar design elements for the last two models, Samsung is likely trying to spice things up next year with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Thanks to a new leak, the first possible renders of the flagship phone are now out, revealing some exciting design changes.

Prolific leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, has revealed new renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in conjunction with Android Headlines. In these renders, we can see the flagship Android phone from all angles with the latest design changes.

OK #FutureSquad... Here finally comes your very first and very early look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS25Ultra (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!😏On behalf of @Androidheadline 👉🏻 https://t.co/6oqZVqQlMI pic.twitter.com/RTDbuVeVrcSeptember 10, 2024

The primary difference between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is the frame, which appears to be completely flat. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a slight curve on its sides, while the top and bottom are more or less completely flat, but the S25 Ultra appears to be flat across the entire frame.

Another interesting element is that Samsung appears to be slowly moving away from the previous look of its rear camera lenses in favor of all-black sensors. This approach appears similar to what we have seen on the latest Samsung foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

That said, we should take the renders with a grain of salt, as Iceuniverse points out that there are some mistakes with the render, including the design of the cameras.

Thanks to Onleaks for providing us with the S25 Ultra rendering based on CAD. He's great!But for those who care about me, I must point out two mistakes in the rendering. （It's not his fault, it's the lack of details in the original CAD file.）1.There are errors in the bezel… pic.twitter.com/GfKMwEgeFrSeptember 10, 2024

Speaking of, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is believed to carry the 200MP H2 primary camera accompanied by a 50MP ISOCELL JN3 sensor acting as an ultra-wide-angle lens, notes Android Headlines. Users will also see the 10MP IMX754 lens acting as a 3x telephoto camera and another 50MP IMX584 lens acting as another 5x telephoto lens.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks/ Android Headlines)

The publication further notes that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be lighter in hand, weighing around 219 grams, while the previous iteration weighed 232 grams. With the new design, the upcoming Ultra will also appear smaller, although it will retain the same screen size as the S24 Ultra. A recent leak also revealed the dimensions of the phone, pointing to a thinner device.

Like the previous Ultra models, the upcoming model will feature the same 5000mAh battery and, again, support up to 45W wired charging. Other expected specifications include the yet-to-be-launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Interestingly, the renders also seem to omit the S Pen, although it seems likely it will be included with a dedicated slot as previous models have been.

Per the latest renders, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a boxy overall look, flatter sides with a glossy finish, and a tad bit lighter to go easy on your hands. The launch of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still several months away, and these are the first renders that showed up today, so we expect to consider these renders with a grain of salt.