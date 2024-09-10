Here's how thin Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra could turn out to be

What you need to know

A well-known tipster on X posted the supposed dimensions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra: 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm.

The leak claims the phone will be 0.4mm thinner than the S24 Ultra and it might offer a taller/narrower display experience.

Samsung was previously rumored to implement a rounded corner design for the S25 Ultra to aid the user's in-hand comfort.

Speculation continues about Samsung's next S25 series as a tipster supposedly details its exact dimensions.

Posts on X have piled on the Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks as well-known tipster Ice Universe claims to have its measurements nailed (via SamMobile). Rumors state the next Ultra model will have the following dimensions: 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm. Of course, the standout of these claims is the final measurement for "H" (height), which is a bit thinner than we're used to.

In a follow-up post, the tipster posted a long list of Galaxy Ultra model phones, but most notably the S24 Ultra: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6 mm). The proposed dimensions don't paint an S25 Ultra that's wildly thinner than last year's. However, it's a move in a nice direction.

Additionally, we have the length and width of the S25 Ultra, which may see more narrow changes. Rumors suggest the next model will be slightly taller and roughly 1.4mm slimmer than its predecessor. The publication also speculates the phone will feature Corning Gorilla Glass, as well as a continuation of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Let me join in the fun.Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra size announced：162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mmSeptember 7, 2024

The recent leaks are finally giving us the (supposed) numbers regarding the Galaxy S25 Ultra's previous "thin" rumors. It was suggested in August that Samsung's next model would be the "thinnest and lightest" Ultra model that it ever created. We're finally seeing what could be in terms of how thin the device may be; however, the device's weight is still under question.

Those rumors claimed that the S25 Ultra would create stronger competition between other devices in both areas. Regarding a "lightweight" device, Samsung would need to undercut the 221 grams of Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL. For context, the S24 Ultra arrived at 232 grams.

Elsewhere, these proposed length and width changes may help a previous rumor bear more weight. Samsung was rumored to rework the screen-to-body ratio of the S25 Ultra, which may result in a narrower aspect ratio. The latest rumors see the device growing slightly taller, but also coming in on the sides, doubling down on this old theory.

The Korean OEM is also supposedly dropping the squared corners from the S25 Ultra and instead implementing rounded corners to aid user comfortability.