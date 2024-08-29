Samsung might drop a thinner, lighter Galaxy S25 Ultra next year

What you need to know

A new rumor claims Samsung is working on a "thinner and lighter" Galaxy S25 Ultra that will beat out its previous Ultra model devices.

Without getting specific, the tipster claims the S25 Ultra will beat Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL and Apple's next iPhone 16 Pro Max in those respective areas.

Following the rumors, there were concerns about the device's battery and whether or not Samsung would change its materials to enable a large capacity in a smaller space.

Rumors continue to swirl about the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the latest speculates about some key changes.

A post on X from known tipster Ice Universe claims that Samsung is working to build the "thinnest and lightest" Ultra model phone with the S25 Ultra (via Android Headlines). According to the post, the device will feature specifications in those areas that may rival Google's Pixel 9 Pro XL and Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The post didn't go into specifics; however, the publication notes that Google's recent Pixel 9 Pro XL weighs 221 grams. If Samsung is truly going for "lighter," then that's where things begin and not the 232 grams of the S24 Ultra. Moreover, the Pro XL measures 8.5mm in thickness while the S24 Ultra is 8.6mm.

This fact (and rumor) has sparked some curiosity from consumers with one comment wondering if there will be a battery swap. Samsung's current flagship Ultra offers a 5,000mAh battery, leaving the user to wonder if the next will utilize a silicon battery to keep it thin, yet powerful.

Elsewhere, Ice Universe took to Weibo to post a couple of supposed renderings of the S25 Ultra (via 9to5Google). The imagery seemingly doubles down on what we've seen previously as the device could sport slightly slimmer bezels and rounded corners instead of ones that dig into your palm.

Unfortunately, the brief side view of the device doesn't offer much in terms of the tipster's recently proposed "thinness."

Samsung was (unsurprisingly) rumored to continue to feature a 5,000mAh battery inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra. With reports claiming that the company plans to go thinner and concerns about its battery, it makes us think back to the Glacier battery from OnePlus. The Chinese OEM highlighted the new technology in June as it worked to pop a 6,100mAh battery into the Ace 3 Pro.

OnePlus used silicon-carbon material to keep the battery "smaller than the conventional 5,000mAh batteries found in most Android phones." Of course, deciding to change the R&D behind the battery of the S25 Ultra will depend on how thin Samsung plans to go — if this is happening.

Another recent Galaxy S25 Ultra rumor suggested that it will feature a narrower aspect ratio. This would join the alleged shift to rounded corners instead of squared ones, as Samsung may look to improve the one-handed experience of its top model.

It was also suggested that a few name changes could befall the S25 Ultra and S25 Plus, but that's still in the air.