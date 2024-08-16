Next year's Samsung Galaxy phones are tipped to get big changes, starting with the S25 Ultra

What you need to know

A new rumor claims Samsung is reworking the screen-to-body ratio of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Supposedly, the device will offer a narrower aspect ratio alongside slimmer bezels and rounded corners for comfortability.

The recent rounded corner rumors double down on what we've heard previously alongside another leak that claims the device won't pack any battery upgrades.

Samsung's next Galaxy S series isn't expected until next year, but a new round of leaks suggests unique changes might arrive with it.

The initial rumor stems from known X tipster Ice Universe who purports that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will undergo a screen-to-body ratio rework (via GSMArena). The post claims the device will feature a "smaller" display width than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Additionally, the body frame changes may result in a narrower aspect ratio, but with an immersive display due to slimmer bezels.

It seems the device will move away from feeling difficult to hold due to its size and the amount of "frame" users have wrangled with. In a subsequent comment, the tipster added that the device's thickness could be compared to Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Elsewhere, the tipster showed off a supposed render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which suggests Samsung could fix one key aspect: its sharp corners. The rendering doubles down on what we've heard previously as the next model could offer rounded corners, instead of ones that dig into your palm.

The change (if true) would aid in comfortability when holding the device — alongside those rumored body frame alterations.

What is the biggest problem with the S24 Ultra design?The number one flaw is that the horizontal screen-to-body ratio is too low. The body width is 79mm, of which only 72.3mm is the screen, and the remaining 6.7mm is all the frame and the middle frame, which makes the hand feel… pic.twitter.com/YjCVWgWeKiAugust 16, 2024

Curiously, another rumor from Yogesh Brar on X states Samsung could rename its S series Ultra model (via Android Authority). The Korean OEM is allegedly considering swapping the name of the Ultra model for the Note. Brar adds that this may not happen with the Galaxy S25 Ultra since the "branding has been fixed." However, there's supposedly a chance a Galaxy S26 Note could happen.

Moreover, the company could rebrand the Plus model to "Pro," instead. If this pans out, perhaps there's more in-store upgrade-wise for the Galaxy S series' middle device. Google is launching the Pixel 9 series with two different-sized Pro models this year, so it's possible Samsung might offer something similar.

At the end of June, rumors claimed Samsung could give its next Ultra a classic Galaxy Note look by bringing back the rounded corners. An issue Android Central had with the S24 Ultra was how uncomfortable it was to hold over long periods. Now, with a narrower aspect ratio rumored, perhaps these two changes could help make it effortless to scroll endlessly.

It was also rumored that the device could feature next-gen display technology, outfitting fingerprint scanning across the screen. Another leak stated the S25 Ultra might not excite you battery-wise as it could continue to offer a 5,000mAh capacity with 45W charging. Meanwhile, companies like OnePlus have been rumored to outfit their next phones with a larger battery.