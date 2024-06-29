The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might bring back a classic look

What you need to know

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to have rounded corners, making it more comfortable to hold than the S24 Ultra.

However, the S25 Ultra will likely keep its boxy look but with rounded corners for better comfort.

While significant camera upgrades are not expected, the S25 series might feature next-gen display technology for under-display fingerprint scanning across the entire screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature rounded corners, making it more comfortable to hold compared to its sharper predecessors.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra rocks a minimalist look with its flat screen and sharp edges. It’s definitely a head-turner and one of our top Android picks, but this design leans more towards style than comfort. Those sharp corners can start to press into your palms during extended use, making it a bit less hand-friendly.

Supporting design shift rumors, industry insider Ice Universe reported discomfort from the Galaxy S24 Ultra's sharp corners. This aligns with claims that the phone's boxy design isn't ergonomic for long-term use. Ice Universe suggests the next model might feature "really rounded" corners like the Galaxy Note 7.

Don't expect a total redesign, though: the S25 Ultra is likely to keep its iconic boxy look. But those annoying sharp corners might get a much-needed rounding off for better comfort.

While the leaker didn't dive into design details, the rumored shift in corner design aligns with previous claims. Talks of a revamped Ultra model, including changes to the bezels and frame, have been making the rounds on the web.

This potential update aims to address user feedback and enhance the overall experience. The S24 Ultra's sharp corners have been reported to cause discomfort, especially during prolonged use.

Adding rounded corners to the Galaxy S25 Ultra might not be a radical change for Samsung, especially since the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus already feature them. If anything, this move promotes a cohesive design across the S25 series, unifying the design language of Samsung's flagship line.

Despite the Galaxy S25 series' expected January launch, some details are already surfacing. Recent leaks hint at a possible upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Ultra's rear camera, with rumors of a resolution boost. Rumor also has it that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will use Google's next-gen on-device AI model, Gemini Nano 2.