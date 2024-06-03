OnePlus 13 might miss this charging feature as more specs leak

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to drop its wireless charging feature, which was a notable talking point for the OnePlus 12 as the 11 model didn't feature it.

The phone is also rumored to offer a 6,000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO display, and an upgraded triple camera array.

Previous rumors state the OnePlus 13 could feature an all-new design as its circular camera array shifts to the center of its back panel.

OnePlus isn't expected to debut its next flagship phone for a while, but that's not stopping these rumors from speculating on what we might see.

Rumors stem from notable Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, which states the OnePlus 13 could miss out on wireless charging (via Android Headlines). The device may sport a 6,000mAh battery, backed by 100W wired charging. Additionally, as previously rumored, the OnePlus 13 will likely gain strength from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The leaks continue as DCS posted another set of rumors about the device's supposed camera and display specification, according to Gizmochina.

The OnePlus 13 will supposedly feature an "upgraded" 50MP periscope triple camera setup. The tipster didn't suggest what the other two lenses would be. Additionally, the phone is rumored to offer a 6.8-inch 2K 8T LTPO "customized" display.

The post explains that the display will be almost entirely flat as OnePlus could place a "micro-curved" glass on top of it. Such changes might add to its "conventionally" large display size.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The OnePlus 12 is a device that launched without any noticeable drawbacks. For context, the device offers a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED. However, one of its notable features, which the OnePlus 11 didn't have, was wireless charging. The 2024 flagship offered 100W wired charging alongside 50W wireless charging capabilities. It was one of the phone's highest talking points as OnePlus continued to hone its flagship craft.

Additionally, this year's launch only offers a 5,400mAh battery, so that's another improvement aside from its display and camera changes.

In March, the OnePlus 13 was rumored to feature a design change and an upgraded fingerprint sensor. Those whispers suggested there could be a change to its "hinge," which was a reference to the phone's camera visor as it flows off to the side of its frame. Doubling down on that rumor was a leak in May that supposedly contained a mock-up of its supposed design changes.

Speculation states the OnePlus 13 could have its circular camera array moved to the center of its back panel instead of on its side. Moreover, the OnePlus 13R could separate from the pack and offer a side-mounted squarish array.

Recent rumors have suggested that OnePlus could launch its next flagship phone late this year.