This Samsung patent could signal the return of the 'curved-edge' Galaxy phone

A report cites a recently published Samsung patent that filed a concept for a 'curved-edge' display.

The design of the device in question seems similar to an Ultra-level phone (like the S23 Ultra); however Samsung details new improvements for durability.

Samsung made such displays popular, but they came with issues for screen protectors and accidental touches for the user.

A recent leak showed off the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus alongside a rumor that the series could debut on January 22, 2025.

Thin, flat phones are all the rage, but a newly discovered Samsung patent suggests it could revert that narrative.

According to MSPowerUser, Samsung recently published a new patent regarding a "new" phone design (via Android Headlines). The design that the document details isn't anything new as the Korean OEM reportedly filed a concept for a "curved-edge display" Galaxy phone. The initial illustration of this design looks familiar as we're able to note the slight curved-edge on its frame, which would (ideally) bend the display downward a touch.

Moreover, the drawing in question seems to suggest a curved display for an Ultra-level phone as it shows an S Pen in its slot on the left corner. Another illustration then shows the internal component structure to support the stylus and its slot.

Such a design would make sense for an Ultra model as Samsung has given that device specifically the curved treatment before.

The publication spotted another aspect of this recently published patent that concerns Samsung's apparent "improved durability" and "leak prevention assembly." The folks at Android Headlines state that the improved "leak" prevention likely regards the sealant used within the phone.

Regarding durability, Samsung is potentially working on a stronger display that, when curved like this, isn't so prone to damage.

There are no clear signs about whether or not we could see the return of this curved Galaxy phone design. The post speculates that this could fall into our hands for the Galaxy S26 or S27 series, but both are a long ways away.

Users haven't had such an obvious curved-edge display since the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is ever-so-slight, but it was a move toward the flat display trend. Android Central once polled its readers about their preference between flat or curved display and the result was unanimously in favor of the former. While you could say Samsung popularized the curved display — and, for whatever reason they scream "premium" — these screens come with issues.

Screen protectors have a tough time conforming to such a curved structure and there's always the accidental touch when holding it.

With the Galaxy S25 series coming up, we've seen leaked renders that continuously point toward a thin, flat era. It seems as though Samsung is doing this to better compete with Apple, which is something it's done considerably in other areas.

Nevertheless, the next flagship trio from Samsung is rumored to arrive on January 22, 2025.