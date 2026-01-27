Samsung wants to prove the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Watch Ultra's worth through actual sweat, and it won me over

What you need to know

Samsung has taken its wearables beyond the wrist by featuring the Galaxy Watch Ultra and S25 Ultra in iFIT's "Trainer Games" on Prime Video.

Athletes in the show use standard retail units of the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra to manage pacing and recovery under competitive pressure.

Paired with Samsung Health, the Galaxy Watch Ultra works like a digital coach, offering heart rate tracking, recovery data, running plans, sleep guidance, and an antioxidant index.

Samsung isn’t stopping at putting a health tracker on your wrist. Now, it wants you to see how it works under pressure. The tech giant is doubling down on its partnership with fitness platform iFIT, moving past basic app integration to a full television showcase.

Through this partnership, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra are featured in iFIT’s new endurance competition series, Trainer Games, now available on Prime Video. Last November, Samsung teamed up with iFIT to offer Samsung Health users on-demand workouts led by professional trainers. Including its devices in a competitive TV show is the next step in that collaboration.

Real-world stress testing

In Trainer Games, participants face challenges that test their pacing, recovery, and durability. The twist is that they use the same retail products available to customers, specifically the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra, to track their performance.

Pairing a high-end wearable like the Galaxy Watch Ultra with the Samsung Health app offers more than just step counting. The system works as a digital coach. Viewers following the athletes on screen can access heart rate monitoring, detailed workout and recovery tracking, a running coach, an antioxidant index to measure intake, and bedtime guidance for better sleep.

The goal is to show that its Ultra branding means more than just marketing, and featuring the devices in an endurance-focused show might give Samsung a chance to prove they are tough enough for professionals and still easy for casual users.

Android Central's Take

I’ve watched many celebrity endorsements, but I prefer this stress-test style of marketing. Watching athletes use the Galaxy Watch Ultra in a tough setting like Trainer Games feels more genuine than a polished commercial. If you’ve been on the fence about whether the Ultra premium is worth it, seeing it survive these challenges might be the nudge you need. And I'm personally curious to see how that Antioxidant Index performs in a real-world training regimen.