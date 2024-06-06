Galaxy AI experience will be further optimized for Samsung’s upcoming foldables

What you need to know

Samsung's EVP and Head of R&D Mobile Experience, Won-Joon Choi, said the company will "further optimize" Galaxy AI on the Flip 6 and Fold 6.

The company sees the foldables as the perfect places to begin showcasing "new possibilities" with its AI technology.

Samsung's "Live Translate" is also on tap to arrive in third-party messaging apps that support voice calls.

A Samsung executive is getting candid about the company's plans to further improve its Galaxy AI experience on its foldables and other devices.

According to a Newsroom post, Samsung's EVP and Head of R&D Mobile Experience, Won-Joon Choi, said the company is interested in creating a "completely new and unique AI experience." While this started with the Galaxy S24 series, Choi said there are plans to expand on its foldables.

His post highlighted that Samsung will work to "further optimize the Galaxy AI experience" for its upcoming foldables. We're expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold, which the company calls "versatile" and "flexible." It's because of those devices' versatility that Samsung views them as the perfect gateways to "new possibilities" surrounding Galaxy AI.

Beyond the stated plans, Samsung didn't have more to share as to what sort of new Galaxy AI capabilities its foldables could see.

Elsewhere, Choi detailed the company's plans to expand its on-device AI features like "Live Translate." Samsung is working to enable Live Translate functionality on third-party messaging apps with support for voice calls. Such apps could include WhatsApp and Telegram, but we'll have to wait and see as the company teases it will arrive "soon."

Since its AI language translation model does all the work on your device, the company states users can utilize it "without worrying" about privacy.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung debuted its Live Translate feature through Galaxy AI during its January Unpacked event. Consumers were able to see how the language translator takes in your conversation in real time to translate and transcribe the entire conversation. The feature on supported Galaxy devices can translate up to 13 languages, such as English, French, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and more.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, more language support is on the way, according to a press release in April.

In other news, Samsung's executive highlighting an expansion of Galaxy AI capabilities for its upcoming foldables is a welcome sight. Considering Samsung's efforts in AI, we were already expecting the devices to feature Galaxy AI, but what could be in store remains a mystery.

For now, we have the latest batch of leaked promotional imagery for the upcoming Flip 6 and Fold 6, which should debut later this summer.