Oops! Samsung just leaked the first look of the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Samsung accidentally leaks an ad showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

The book-style foldable will likely feature the new design, as seen in the early renders.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will likely carry the same design aesthetic as the predecessor.

Samsung has a July Unpacked event to launch its highly anticipated foldable phones. Ahead of the launch, the first official marketing images appeared on the web, showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6.

The marketing image, looking like an advertisement for the upcoming Galaxy foldables was spotted by a Reddit user (via SamMobile) on Samsung’s Kazakhstan website. According to the Reddit post, Samsung accidentally leaked the advertisement on the site before the launch.

The ad showcases the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 alongside the popular Galaxy AI features, which will likely debut with the flagship foldable phones next month. The shared image showcases the new design of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will now have sharp edges and flat sides similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It will also have a triple camera system at the rear where all the cameras are stacked vertically in a single camera visor. The design looks similar to what we saw in the early renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn’t see radical changes in terms of design when compared to the previous iteration, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latter’s design was afresh, and it will likely continue this year, too, which is encouraging to see. It will have a more prominent cover display (folder-shaped) accompanied by dual primary cameras.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks) (Image credit: SmartPrix/ via OnLeaks)

Per the previous rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to have a wider cover screen than the predecessor model and potentially feature wider overall dimensions when unfolded. The leaked real-life image of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 dummy unit earlier this month also suggested the same.

The foldables launching next month will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and the foldable screens are rumored to have less crease than previous iterations. Ahead of the anticipated July 10 launch date, having an early glimpse of these foldables is an encouraging aspect to look forward to.