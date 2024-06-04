Forget rumors, this is our closest look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in real world

What you need to know

Leaked images reveal a significant design shift for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, moving away from curved edges to a flatter, sharper look.

The phone is rumored to have a wider cover screen and potentially wider overall dimensions when unfolded.

The internal display bezels might be squared off to match the new design.

Anticipation for the next iteration of Samsung's book-style foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, grows as a purported dummy unit surfaces online, offering a better look at its design.

Leaked images have surfaced on X, courtesy of @ta__tech, showing a dummy unit of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (via SamMobile).

Found in a Korean Forum, apparently this is the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The squared edges make a word of difference and the slightly shorter but wider inner screen makes it look different to Fold 5. pic.twitter.com/v8LPICeRRnMay 29, 2024

These mock phones, often called "dummy units," are sent out to accessory companies before the real product launches to help them ensure their cases will fit the new phone perfectly.

Samsung has been tweaking the design of its Galaxy Z Fold phones for years, but it looks like the next one is ditching the curves for a flatter, sharper look.

A cursory examination of the new leak reveals a striking departure from the Galaxy Z Fold series' established design paradigm. The previously ubiquitous rounded corners may be replaced with a decidedly angular aesthetic, hinting at a potential shift towards a more modern and assertive stylistic direction.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @ta__tech / X) (Image credit: @ta__tech / X) (Image credit: @ta__tech / X)

These leaked images aren't showing a perfect right angle; there's still a bit of a curve. But it's definitely sharper than the Z Fold 5's corners. It looks like earlier rumors about a boxier Z Fold 6 were right on the money.

Beyond the aforementioned angular shift, another noteworthy design alteration appears to be implemented in the cover screen. As per the leak, the cover screen appears to be wider and looks like a regular phone screen when folded. Foldable phones usually have tall and skinny cover screens, but the Z Fold 6 might be changing that.

The internal screen isn't escaping the makeover either. The leak suggests the sides are getting squared off to match the new design, and it might be wider and shorter overall. This makes sense considering rumors say the unfolded phone will be 153.5mm x 132.5mm.

The dummy unit doesn't even try to hide the crease down the middle, which is pretty much a given for foldable phones.

Intriguingly, the hinge mechanism appears remarkably inconspicuous in the leaked imagery. This suggests that Samsung might have shrunk it down, which could make the whole phone look sleeker.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to launch alongside the Z Flip 6 and maybe even a new wearable device called the Galaxy Ring at Samsung's summer Unpacked event on July 10. That's when we should get all the official details on these new devices.