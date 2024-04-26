We may know when the summer Galaxy Unpacked launch will happen

What you need to know

Multiple sources have confirmed the next Galaxy Unpacked event date with SamMobile.

With July 10 on the cards, the event will likely occur in Paris.

It seems it's meant to coincide somewhat with the Paris Summer Olympics of 2024, of which Samsung is one of the main sponsors.

While there's a lot of anticipation for Samsung's next foldable phones, which have been rumored to launch earlier than the previous models, new information reveals the possible launch date of the next Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on July 10, 2024. It will likely be held in Paris, the publication states, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. It falls alongside the 2024 Summer Olympics, which begin later that month in the same country, and it is believed that Samsung will be the most significant sponsor for the games.

This new date for Galaxy Unpacked is a bit earlier than the 2023 summer event, which occurred in late July. Lately, it seems to be a trend to move up phone launches, which we've seen not just with Samsung's foldables but also with the S series phones, and this year appears to follow the same. The event official invites will likely be sent out to the invitees sometime in late May, notes SamMobile.

Next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6, we expect to see more details of the Galaxy Ring, the company's first compact fitness tracker, which had its first glimpse early this year during the Galaxy S24 launch.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 have already been spotted, thanks to the leaked renders, which surfaced a while ago. They gave us a clear picture of what to expect, revealing a familiar design to their predecessors. Both foldables will likely ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, just like their non-foldable flagship counterparts.

As SamMobile further notes, the event will likely introduce the Galaxy Watch 7 series smartwatches and at least one pair of new wireless earbuds. Next to them, we might also see several Galaxy AI announcements at the Paris event.