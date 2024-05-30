New Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak reveals bigger bezels and squared corners

What you need to know

The front pane of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 pops up ahead of the anticipated July release.

As rumored earlier, the cover screen appears wider than the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The images also indicate sizable bezels at the top, similar to the predecessor.

As we near the anticipated Galaxy foldables launch, which is likely to happen in July, more information seems to be popping up. While it was about the screen dimensions earlier, a new leak showcases a significant part of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in real life.

The images come from prolific leaker Ice Universe on X, showcasing the upper portion of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, giving the audience a sneak peek at what to expect from the next flagship foldable smartphone from Samsung.

THE NEXT FOLD pic.twitter.com/0CSpU0cD9TMay 29, 2024

Firstly, the book-style foldable phone might finally eliminate the rounded corners of its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Instead, it might opt for sharp edges similar to those of the company’s flagship phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Ice Universe's shared image shows the phone in a folded state, with a tiny portion of the cover screen at the top, including the camera cutout and the antenna, lined up top.

The shared display's noticeable feature is a sizable bezel right above the selfie shooter. It looks similar to the previous iteration, meaning we cannot expect radical changes like slimmer bezels on the cover screen.

Galaxy Z Fold5 vs Galaxy Z Fold6 Fold6 screen width =Fold5 screen width+right bezel width pic.twitter.com/cbIjMNjikVMay 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the tipster also shared another image of the front pane of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, placing it next to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which indicates how different the successor would look.

The tipster further notes that the cover screen is wider than the predecessor model by a significant margin. Ice Universe shared the same information earlier this month, wherein the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 cover screen were also revealed.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 sported a cover screen with a 57.4mm width, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a wider 60.2mm cover screen. The previous report also indicated that it would have a flatter surface and squared corners, which appears evident from the latest images leaked by the tipster.