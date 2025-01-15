Samsung teases big next steps for Galaxy AI's 'multimodal' Sketch to Image

What you need to know

Samsung recently teased a new "multimodal" change for Galaxy AI's Sketch to Image, courtesy of its One UI 7 software.

The feature will let users draw with an S Pen or type an image description, as well as use "voice commands" with the AI drawing assist.

Samsung claimed this was part of creating a "true AI companion," which was highlighted in a recent teaser short.

Samsung continues to intensify discussions about its next Galaxy S25 series and today (Jan 15), the company is teasing new Galaxy AI-powered additions.

The Korean OEM has been developing One UI 7 (Android 15) for quite some time and a recent Newsroom post highlighted a major AI update. Specifically, this update reportedly pertains to users with an S Pen, meaning this will likely include the Galaxy S25 Ultra and, perhaps, the S24 Ultra. The blog post teases a new update for Sketch to Image, Samsung's AI-backed drawing assistor for turning any drawing into a high-quality image.

This update will bring more ways for users to get their thoughts down on the screen. According to Samsung, users will soon be able to sketch using an S Pen, speak their drawing into being using "voice commands," or write a description of their image for the AI to create.

Additionally, Samsung states users don't have to feel restricted to one choice or the other. Through One UI 7, Galaxy AI will let users combine a brief sketch alongside a text description of additional details — incase you can't really visualize what you want.

Samsung states Galaxy AI will take over, combining your drawn portion with the description to generate an image.

The company then states this update will be brought to users by its One UI 7 update, which leans heavily on the idea of becoming "multimodal." The post teases that the software can "understand natural language through text, speech, and images." There's seemingly more on the horizon for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series during its Unpacked debut.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Sketch to Image is wrapped in Samsung's Galaxy AI package, which arrived last summer. It's worth noting that users with a Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 can activate this handy tool through "Drawing Assist," which is the overall AI function. Aside from drawing, users can tell the AI which style they prefer, like Watercolor, Illustration, Sketch, Pop Art, or 3D Cartoon.

While Sketch to Image originally launched on Samsung's recent foldables, it seems the company is eyeing other S Pen-capable phones, too. The Ultra models are, of course, topping that list, but how far that support will stretch is uncertain. It was made obvious that Galaxy AI is heavily dependant a device's hardware, so there's a chance these advancements might not have much wiggle room.

Samsung's recent Sketch to Image teaser — again — highlights its interest in a "true AI companion." The Korean OEM recently uploaded a short teaser video of that idea, which might've alluded to our expected Bixby upgrades. The teaser shows a person asking the AI to find a specific restaurant and send that information to another person, as well as their calendar.

All of it was done without pause, which lends to Samsung's interest in creating AI that can understand natural speech.

Either way, we don't have much longer to wait as Samsung will reveal its Galaxy S25 series, One UI 7, and Galaxy AI features on January 22. Users can also take a look at our ultimate guide to the Galaxy S25 series.