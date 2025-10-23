What you need to know

Google now sells replacement earbuds, eartips, and cases for Pixel Buds directly through its online store.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 parts cost up to $95, while Pixel Buds 2a replacements are priced at $55 per component.

Buyers can select left or right earbuds and check availability, though some parts are already out of stock.

If you've ever lost a Pixel Bud or noticed one earbud or the charging case acting up, you know how tedious it can be to get a replacement. Google is finally making that process easier by selling replacement earbuds, eartips, and charging cases for the Pixel Buds directly through its online store.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Google Store now lists replacement parts for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Buds 2a. That means if you misplace one earbud, drop it in water, or your case starts malfunctioning, you can now buy those specific parts directly from Google without having to go through support.

Previously, users had to go through a lengthy self-service repair process on Google's website to order replacement parts, which often took days and involved multiple steps. Now, you can simply go to the online store, choose the part you need, and buy it straight away.

For the Pixel Buds Pro 2, replacement earbuds cost $70, while the charging case costs $95. They're available in Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony, though the new Moonstone color is currently unavailable. For the Pixel Buds 2a, both the earbuds and case cost $55 each, while replacement eartips for both earbuds are priced at $20.

Replacement parts are now just a click away

(Image credit: Google)

Google notes that replacements may not always be available in all regions or at all times. At the time of writing, eartips for the Pixel Buds 2a are already out of stock. It's worth noting that at the time of purchasing, you can also specify whether you want the left or right earbud replaced.

This move aligns with Google's growing emphasis on repairability and sustainability across its product lineup. The company recently highlighted that the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch 4 are easier to repair than ever before and even hosted a repair education session at its New York store last week to promote the effort.

With the Pixel Buds 2a, Google has also made it possible to replace the charging case battery, something that wasn't possible with the previous generation Pixel Buds. And now, replacement parts are available for the rest of the earbuds too — though you might want to wait for Black Friday, where a full pair of Pixel Buds might cost nearly the same as these replacement parts.