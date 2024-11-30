Make your phone-addicted kids read with these major Black Friday Kindle Kids deals

Amazon has discounted most of its new Kindles for Black Friday, but parents can get the All-New Kindle Paperwhite Kids or Kindle Kids at deal prices that match their all-time lows. The 6-inch Kindle Kids is $94 ($35 off), while the 7-inch Kindle Paperwhite Kids is $139.99 ($40 off).

Out of the best Kindle e-readers today, the Kids Paperwhite Edition (12th Gen) is high up on our list. So far, we've only reviewed the 11th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite Kids — it's hard to keep up with every release — but our parent reviewer loved it for its two-month battery life and distraction-free software. The 12th-Gen tablet lasts three months per charge, has the upgraded display tech for better contrast, and adds another 0.2 inches of display space. Basically, what was already great got even better!

Amazon Kindle Kids (2024, 11th Gen): was $129.99 now $94.99 at Amazon The newest Kindle Kids (16GB) has a 300ppi, glare-free display that's as bright as the Paperwhite Kids, with 6 weeks of battery life per charge and a "If it breaks, we will replace it" policy to withstand whatever your kid throws at it (metaphorically or literally). It comes with a six-month Kids+ sub, so your kid can choose from thousands of the most popular ebooks without making you pay an extra dime.

Funnily enough, the normal Kindle Paperwhite (2024) has its own Black Friday deal that makes it $10 cheaper than the Kids version! If your kid is closer to being a teen, that's probably the better fit.

If you want to save some money to go towards new books for your kid, the Kindle Kids has the same storage, USB-C charging port, 300 pixels per inch, and six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ for a library of age-appropriate ebooks as the Paperwhite. It also comes with a fun case in the box to help protect it from rough treatment.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2024, 12th Gen): was $179.99 now $139.99 at Amazon The 12th-Gen Kindle Paperwhite Kids has an "oxide thin-film transistor" that "gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle," plus 25% faster page turns than the previous generations. All that marketing talk aside, you're paying for an extra inch of warm-colored reading space, water resistance, and a warm, subtle backlight so they can read more easily in dim lighting.

The best part of buying either Kindle is that it's limited. Sure, you can buy the Kindle Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for 50% off so they can stream content as well as read, but I think it's pretty obvious what'll be more appealing to a kid if both options are presented! Giving them tablet time with an e-reader ensures their brain gets a break from YouTube endorphins, so they can focus on learning and imagination instead!

That being said, if you want to give your kid the most possible content, from shows to books, the Kindle Fire deals are more affordable at the moment! The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is $80 off ($109), while the Fire 7 Kids is only $54 (50% off).