The best Kindle e-reader EVER just got its biggest discount EVER for Black Friday — how can this be?

Readers, rejoice — Amazon's Black Friday sale is officially here, and the iconic retailer has just dropped a truly unmissable Kindle deal. Go pick up the Kindle Paperwhite before the holiday sale ends and you'll get 19% off AND three free months of Kindle Unlimited at no additional cost. That's the biggest discount that the e-reader has EVER received from the retailer.
The 12th-Gen Paperwhite topped our list of the best Kindle e-readers, and it isn't hard to see why. The lightweight device boasts the perfect blend of specs and versatility, with a 7-inch, 300ppi anti-glare display, an upgraded processor that's said to be 20% faster than previous generations, and up to 12 weeks of battery life on a single charge! The slab also weighs less than half a pound, so it's easy to travel with, plus you get IPX8 water resistance and Bluetooth support for Audible.
Save paper by buying the Paperwhite this Black Friday
Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) 12th Gen, 2024: $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is arguably the best e-reader Amazon has ever produced, with ridiculously-good battery life, a display that's easy to read in any light, and 20% faster performance than its predecessor. Grab this slab from Amazon during the Black Friday sale and you'll enjoy a historic 19% off plus three months of Kindle Unlimited for free!
👀Alternate Black Friday deal: Get 23% off the standard Amazon Kindle (16GB) at Amazon
The purchase of this Kindle Paperwhite also comes with three months of Kindle Unlimited at no additional cost. That's a value of over $30 dropped straight into your pocket, not to mention instant access to millions of titles as soon as you boot up your device. If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2025, this is a great way to get started.
One problem with the Black Friday deal is that this particular model comes with Lock Screen Ads. While these advertisements won't interrupt you while you're reading, they will show up on the device's lock screen. If that's a problem, you can spend 20 more bucks to get the ad-free version of the device, which is also chilling with a 16% discount.
