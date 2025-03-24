Forget Prime Day, Walmart's Spring Sale is LIVE today — see the best deals that no Android user should miss

Deals
By published

Major tech deals, this week only.

Walmart logo with AC logo
Jump to:

The Spring season has arrived, which means every retailer under the sun has been announcing epic deals and sale events to mark the occasion. Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale' is set to kick off tomorrow, March 25th, but if you don't want to wait, Walmart just launched a sitewide sale event of its own, with dozens of deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more. 

As usual, there's a ton of stuff on sale that our readers probably don't care about, so I've decided to save you a little time by gathering the top Walmart deals for Android users into this guide. I'm talking about deals like $230.99 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, or this whopping $170 discount on the Beats Studio Pro. Keep reading for more of my top picks, and check back later to see what's new: I'll keep refreshing this list until the sale ends on April 1st. 

Quick links

My top picks from Walmart's Spring Savings Week

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE):$649.99$419 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $419 at Walmart

Easily one of the best Android smartwatches ever built, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged wearable with a 3,000-nit AMOLED display, outstanding battery life, and a bounty of comprehensive health and fitness-tracking features. As part of its Spring Savings Week, Walmart is dropping a straight $230 off the price of this watch. 

View Deal
Beats Studio Pro:$349.95$179.95 at Walmart

Beats Studio Pro: $349.95 $179.95 at Walmart

Currently chilling with a ridiculous $170 discount at Walmart, the Beats Studio Pro are a great-sounding pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. 

View Deal
ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34:$399$279 at Walmart

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34: $399 $279 at Walmart

The Chromebook Plus CX34 by ASUS is a versatile laptop with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, and Google AI/Gemini integration. Buy the Chromebook during Walmart's big sale and you'll get a straight $120 off your purchase. 

View Deal
Fitbit Charge 6 (Porcelain/Silver):$159.95$119.95 at Walmart

Fitbit Charge 6 (Porcelain/Silver): $159.95 $119.95 at Walmart

The latest and greatest wearable from Fitbit, the Charge 6 is a sleek band with all of the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need, plus up to 7 days of battery life and built-in GPS/NFC. Order the fitness tracker in its Porcelain/Silver style and you'll get 40 bucks knocked off your purchase. 

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256GB:$999.99$719.09 at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $719.09 at Walmart

Coming complete with an S Pen stylus and $280 discount, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a powerful Android device with a gorgeous 12.4-inch display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, and an all-day battery that you can count on. 

View Deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2:$219$179 at Walmart

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $219 $179 at Walmart

The latest premium earbuds from Google, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation with a super-comfy fit and seamless integration with your other Pixel devices. At $219, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be a little pricy, which is why this $40 discount from Walmart is a welcome sight. 

View Deal
Roku Express HD: $29 $17 at Walmart

Roku Express HD: $29 $17 at Walmart

Who says you need an expensive smart TV to gain access to all of your favorite streaming services? The Roku Express HD can be plugged directly into your TV's HDMI port and gives you instant access to over 400 free TV channels and all the best apps in crystal-clear HD. Pick up the streaming device from Walmart and you'll get a nice $12 off. 

View Deal
Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about phones
Getting the One UI 7 Beta 5 update on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung's One UI 7 blog post reappears amid launch date confusion
The Obsidian Google Pixel 9a held in hand, backlit by a monitor with the words &quot;Google Pixel&quot; flashing behind it.

The Pixel 9a is everything the iPhone 16e wished it was
Updating the Pixel Watch 2

Wear OS 5.1 seems to be dragging down several Pixel Watch users with multiple bugs
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel Tablet in vertical mode
The Google Pixel Tablet has crashed back to its Black Friday price, days before Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL back
Who needs the Pixel 9a? The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is selling for the SAME PRICE at Best Buy right now
Pixel 9 Pro XL back view against colorful background
The best Google Pixel 9 deals of March 2025 — spring sales, trade-in discounts, and more
Top-down view of the Galaxy S25 Ultra back
Almost gone! Score up to $900 off the 'almost perfect' Galaxy S25 Ultra (or $300 without trade-in) with this Samsung deal
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review cover screen in-hand
Samsung quietly launches epic sale event with an emphasis on health and fitness — here are the best deals I've seen (so far)
The Pixel 9 display
Forget the Pixel 9a, you can buy the standard Google Pixel 9 for JUST $399 at Mint Mobile today
The Android Bot next to the Motorola Razr Plus 2024
The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) just crashed well below its Black Friday price, but there's a catch
Best Buy logo with Android Central mascot
Last chance! Best Buy's TechFest sale is ending soon — see the TOP 18 deals that no Android user should miss
The Moto G Stylus 5G 2024 next to the Stylus 5G 2023
This 'flagship-level' and 'exceptional' Motorola phone is selling for a mere $250 at Amazon today
The Pixel 9 cameras
Visible and Mint Mobile are both carving $400 OFF the Google Pixel 9 — but which carrier deal is best?