Forget Prime Day, Walmart's Spring Sale is LIVE today — see the best deals that no Android user should miss

The Spring season has arrived, which means every retailer under the sun has been announcing epic deals and sale events to mark the occasion. Amazon's 'Big Spring Sale' is set to kick off tomorrow, March 25th, but if you don't want to wait, Walmart just launched a sitewide sale event of its own, with dozens of deals on smartphones, tablets, wearables, and more.

As usual, there's a ton of stuff on sale that our readers probably don't care about, so I've decided to save you a little time by gathering the top Walmart deals for Android users into this guide. I'm talking about deals like $230.99 off the Galaxy Watch Ultra, or this whopping $170 discount on the Beats Studio Pro. Keep reading for more of my top picks, and check back later to see what's new: I'll keep refreshing this list until the sale ends on April 1st.

My top picks from Walmart's Spring Savings Week

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $419 at Walmart Easily one of the best Android smartwatches ever built, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a rugged wearable with a 3,000-nit AMOLED display, outstanding battery life, and a bounty of comprehensive health and fitness-tracking features. As part of its Spring Savings Week, Walmart is dropping a straight $230 off the price of this watch.

Beats Studio Pro: $349.95 $179.95 at Walmart Currently chilling with a ridiculous $170 discount at Walmart, the Beats Studio Pro are a great-sounding pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34: $399 $279 at Walmart The Chromebook Plus CX34 by ASUS is a versatile laptop with a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB of RAM, and Google AI/Gemini integration. Buy the Chromebook during Walmart's big sale and you'll get a straight $120 off your purchase.

Fitbit Charge 6 (Porcelain/Silver): $159.95 $119.95 at Walmart The latest and greatest wearable from Fitbit, the Charge 6 is a sleek band with all of the health and fitness tracking technology you could ever need, plus up to 7 days of battery life and built-in GPS/NFC. Order the fitness tracker in its Porcelain/Silver style and you'll get 40 bucks knocked off your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $719.09 at Walmart Coming complete with an S Pen stylus and $280 discount, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is a powerful Android device with a gorgeous 12.4-inch display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, and an all-day battery that you can count on.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $219 $179 at Walmart The latest premium earbuds from Google, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation with a super-comfy fit and seamless integration with your other Pixel devices. At $219, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be a little pricy, which is why this $40 discount from Walmart is a welcome sight.